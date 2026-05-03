I-Cubs Fall to St. Paul in Fifth Game of the Series

Published on May 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Despite three hits and a home run from Kevin Alcántara, the Iowa Cubs (15-16) fell to the St. Paul Saints (14-17) by a 16-2 score today at CHS Field.

St. Paul took a 3-0 lead in the first inning before BJ Murray Jr. doubled home a run in the second with a double. The Saints scored two in the second, four in the third and one in the fifth to give them a 12-1 advantage.

In the seventh Alcántara hit his 11th home run of the season to make it 12-2, St. Paul. The Saints added three more runs in the seventh and another in the eighth to push their lead to 16-2.

Iowa will play at St. Paul on Sunday for the finale of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 2:07 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from May 2, 2026

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