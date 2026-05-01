Iowa Falls to St. Paul 3-1

Published on April 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







St. Paul, MN - The Iowa Cubs (14-15) scored one run on eight hits as they fell to the St. Paul Saints (13-16), 3-1 on Thursday evening at CHS Field.

St. Paul opened the scoring in the third inning with a solo home run. The Saints added two runs to their lead in the fifth inning to push their lead out to 3-0.

Despite outhitting the Saints by six, Iowa didn't score their first run of the game until the eighth inning. Jonathon Long drove in a run on an RBI single to cut the deficit to 3-1. The I-Cubs brought the go ahead run to the plate but were unable to do any further damage. Iowa brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning but were unable to capitalize.

Iowa will continue their six game series in St. Paul on Friday, with first pitch slated for 6:37 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from April 30, 2026

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