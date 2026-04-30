Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights May 5-10

Published on April 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 2026 season continues at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5 with a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, that runs through Sunday, May 10 at VyStar Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, May 5, 2026, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Cinco De Mayo: ¡Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Cinco De Mayo! All tickets in the seating bowl are $5! **THIS SPECIAL DOES NOT INCLUDE PNC HOME PLATE CLUB, POWER ALLEY OR THE HASKELL SUITE LEVEL.**

Stahl Meyer Two for Tuesday, presented by Stahl Meyer: Enjoy two hot dogs for $2 during each Tuesday home game! Redeem this offer at All American Jax, Southern Fried Freebird, Pinstripe Parlor, and Grab and Go!

Get to Know Your Neighbor Night: Come browse a collection of local nonprofits from the Jacksonville community. If you're looking to get involved or have questions, email Sydney Ryan at sydney@jaxshrimp.com.

Tacos and Ticket Special: Enjoy the game from either a Field Reserve (101, 114-117) or Dugout Reserve (102-113) seat and dig in to two tacos of your choice from the Oasis Concession Stand. Click MORE INFO to purchase this taco special.

Tacos and Tequila Picnic: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for another Tacos and Tequila picnic on Skydeck 4. Fans can enjoy a selection of tacos along with a tequila tasting with five varieties of tequila. Click MORE INFO to purchase your tickets for Tacos and Tequila.

Wednesday, May 6, 2026, 12:05 p.m. (Gates open at 11 a.m.)

Yuengling Businessperson Special, presented by Yuengling & Miller Electric: That's right! The special is back! Choose the game, click on your dugout or field reserve seat, and the "businessperson special" option will pop up! Dugout Reserve Prices: Smoked Turkey Leg & Drink: $31.00 Jumbo Frank, Chips, & Drink: $22.50 Field Reserve Prices: Smoked Turkey Leg & Drink: $29.00 Jumbo Frank, Drink, & Chips: $20.50. *Drink can be Yuengling, soda, or water!*

Thursday, May 7, 2026, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Love at First Pitch: The Jumbo Shrimp are bringing back speed dating! Come to VyStar Ballpark and potentially find the love of your life.

Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light: Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz. drafts) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at various locations throughout the ballpark.

Friday, May 8, 2026, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Jacksonville Music Night, presented by ERA Real Estate: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they listen to music brought to you by famous bands from Jacksonville.

Friday Night Lites Happy Hour, presented by Miller Lite: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites Happy Hour with $2, 12-oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave (runs from gates open - 7:30 p.m.).

Red Shirt Friday: Staff will wear red this Friday to support the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office.

Florida Blue Mother's Day Diaper Drive: Join the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Florida Blue to donate diapers to benefit Community Health Outreach at the Jumbo Shrimp games on May 8-10 and receive two (2) free tickets to a future Jumbo Shrimp game. *Diapers can be dropped off at the Community Health Outreach table located on the Main Concourse behind Homeplate.*

Saturday, May 9, 2026, 6:35 p.m. 5 p.m.

Mental Health Awareness Night: May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the Jumbo Shrimp are excited to partner with Riverpoint Behavioral Health to present Mental Health Awareness Night.

Championship Socks Giveaway, presented by Riverpoint Behavioral Health & VyStar Credit Union: Be sure to get to the ballpark early and be one of the first 2,000 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. to receive a pair of championship socks! **1 giveaway per person, NOT per ticket** ** Giveaways only available when entering at the Main Gate on Georgia St.**

Florida Blue Mother's Day Diaper Drive: Join the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Florida Blue to donate diapers to benefit Community Health Outreach at the Jumbo Shrimp games on May 8-10 and receive two (2) free tickets to a future Jumbo Shrimp game. *Diapers can be dropped off at the Community Health Outreach table located on the Main Concourse behind Homeplate.*

Sunday, May 10, 2026, 2:05 p.m. (Gates open at 1 p.m.)

Mother's Day: Take your favorite Mother figure to VyStar Ballpark to celebrate her with the Jumbo Shrimp.

Mother's Day Mimosas: Make your Mother's Day a full celebration with the Jumbo Shrimp! Enjoy a buffet of assorted wraps, fresh summer salad, chicken & waffles, sweet treats, soda, water and mimosas! Click MORE INFO to book your Mother's Day picnic.

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, presented by Baptist Health: Visit the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza where we will host pre-game catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates have opened. Plus each Sunday will feature complimentary **pre-game** face painting and balloon animals!

Kids Round the Bases, presented by Goodwill Industries of North Florida: Kids can feel like the pros after each Sunday game by rounding the bases once the field is clear!

Florida Blue Mother's Day Diaper Drive: Join the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Florida Blue to donate diapers to benefit Community Health Outreach at the Jumbo Shrimp games on May 8-10 and receive two (2) free tickets to a future Jumbo Shrimp game. *Diapers can be dropped off at the Community Health Outreach table located on the Main Concourse behind Homeplate.*







International League Stories from April 30, 2026

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