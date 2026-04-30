Berry Leads Offensive Eruption in 11-4 Win

Published on April 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







DURHAM, N.C. - A huge night from Jacob Berry spurred the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to an 11-4 victory on Wednesday over the Durham Bulls from Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Jacksonville (14-15) jumped out to a huge lead in the first. Durham (10-19) starter Brody Hopkins (0-3) walked Deyvison De Los Santos to begin the ballgame. After a fielder's choice put Berry on, Hopkins issued another free pass to Joe Mack. Kemp Alderman followed with an RBI single for the game's first run. Two batters later, Maximo Acosta did the same to make it 2-0. An Andrew Pintar two-run base knock increased the margin to 4-0.

The Bulls got on the board when Carson Williams led off the bottom of the first with a home run.

A Dom Keegan walk started the Durham second. Two batters later, Homer Bush Jr. singled. Consecutive RBI singles from Blake Sabol and Brock Jones pulled the Bulls to within 4-3, but after a Williams single, Jumbo Shrimp starter Dax Fulton was able to get out of a bases-loaded, one-out situation without any further damage.

Matthew Etzel drew a one-out walk in the fourth before Jesús Bastidas blasted a two-run shot, his first in a Jumbo Shrimp uniform. De Los Santos doubled and Berry walked. After a double steal, a Mack sacrifice fly made it 7-3.

The score remained that way until the sixth. De Los Santos doubled with one out and scored on a Berry RBI single.

Williams began the Durham seventh with a walk. After an error, Williams advanced to third on a fly out and scored on Raynel Delgado's RBI ground out. The 8-4 margin was the closest the Bulls was get the rest of the night.

Berry walked with one out in the eighth, advanced to second on a pickoff error, moved to third on a wild pitch and then scored on an Alderman single.

In the ninth, Bastidas walked with two outs De Los Santos singled and then Berry, who finished 2-for-3 with three walks, three RBIs and two runs scored, doubled in the pair to set the final margin at 11-4.

Josh White (2-0) earned the win with 3.0 scoreless and hitless innings of relief.

Jacksonville and Durham meet again in Thursday's 6:45 p.m. first pitch. LHP Thomas White (0-0, 1.13 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Bulls RHP Chase Solesky (1-1, 7.45 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from April 29, 2026

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