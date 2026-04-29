IronPigs and Mets Postponed on Wednesday, April 29th in Syracuse

Published on April 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Syracuse, New York - Tonight's game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and the Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader (two, seven-inning games) on Thursday, April 30th with first pitch slated for 4:05 p.m. Game two will be approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs. The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from April 29, 2026

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