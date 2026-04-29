IronPigs and Mets Postponed on Wednesday, April 29th in Syracuse
Published on April 29, 2026 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Syracuse, New York - Tonight's game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and the Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader (two, seven-inning games) on Thursday, April 30th with first pitch slated for 4:05 p.m. Game two will be approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs. The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
International League Stories from April 29, 2026
- Charlotte Bounces Back with 10-9 Comeback Win - Charlotte Knights
- IronPigs and Mets Postponed on Wednesday, April 29th in Syracuse - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Mets vs Lehigh Valley IronPigs Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Announce Official Bread Partner - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Stripers Can't Hold off Charlotte in 10-9 Road Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Red Wings, Red Sox Postponed Wednesday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - April 29, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Nearly 1,000 Youth Leaders to Take the Bases at CHS Field on May 5 - St. Paul Saints
- Suarez Wins Managing Debut - Worcester Red Sox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- IronPigs and Mets Postponed on Wednesday, April 29th in Syracuse
- 'Pigs Drop Opener in Syracuse
- Phillies Tab Chris "Tank" Adamson as 7th Manager in IronPigs History
- A Mythical Transformation: 'Pigs Show Love to Squonk with New Alternate Identity
- 'Pigs Sweep Twin Bill from Bulls Behind Stellar Pitching