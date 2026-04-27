A Mythical Transformation: 'Pigs Show Love to Squonk with New Alternate Identity

Published on April 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - Unseen for generations and now brought to life on the diamond, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to immortalize a long-overlooked Pennsylvania mythical legend with their newest alternate identity: Squonk!

The Squonk is a mythical creature that legend holds lives in the hemlock forests of northern Pennsylvania. The original written account of Squonk comes from William T. Cox in his book Fearsome Creatures of the Lumberwood, published in 1910:

"The Squonk is of a very retiring disposition, generally traveling about at twilight and dusk. Because of its misfitting skin, which is covered with warts and moles, it is always unhappy ... Hunters who are good at tracking are able to follow a Squonk by its tear-stained trail, for the animal weeps constantly. When cornered and escape seems impossible, or when surprised and frightened, it may even dissolve itself in tears."

The Squonk is extremely self-conscious of its appearance. With its ragged wrinkly skin wracked with warts, pimples, boils, and more, the Squonk - often described as a resembling a small, distressed pit - hides in the deepest parts of the forest hoping to conceal its ugliness from the world. Leaving behind a stream of tears, owing to its depressed and self-loathing nature, the Squonk is an unbelievably hard creature to catch. As soon as eyes are laid upon it, the Squonk begins to dissolve into a puddle of its own tears, desperate to remain out of sight.

By highlighting the classic Pennsylvania folk legend, the IronPigs hope to show the Squonk that even despite its own self-loathing nature, that it too can be loved and will be found beautiful by the IronPigs fanbase. With enough love and support, the Squonk may very well feel emboldened enough to make an appearance on Squonk Night!

The Squonk alternate identity includes an on-field jersey and cap, slated to be worn on Saturday, June 6th at Coca-Cola Park. The jersey is a deep, dark green reminiscent of the hemlock forests where the Squonk resides with brown piping representing the tree of the forest. The wordmark of Squonk is in the same pinkish color of the Squonk with the design textured to look just as the Squonk's hide is rumored to be. The cap has a brown bill with dark green base. The Squonk logo on the front of the cap features the head of the Squonk (tears and all) pulling itself with its hoofs through an outline of the state of Pennsylvania, representing the Squonk pulling itself into the limelight for its first ever public appearance.

In addition to the on-field look, a full suite of Squonk merchandise is available, ranging from jerseys to t-shirt, sweatshirts, hats and more! The full line is available at shopironpigs.com

While the physical similarities between the Squonk and a pig are numerous, FeRROUS and FeFe deny any relation to the vile creature.

Whether you are a skeptic or a true believer, the Squonk will be taking over Coca-Cola Park when the 'Pigs don special jerseys and caps to complete their mythical transformation on Squonk Night, Saturday June 6th at Coca-Cola Park with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. against the Rochester Red Wings. Tickets are available at IronPigsbaseball.com or by calling the Provident Bank Ticket Office at 610-841-PIGS (7447).

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from April 27, 2026

A Mythical Transformation: 'Pigs Show Love to Squonk with New Alternate Identity - Lehigh Valley IronPigs

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