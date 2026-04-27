Bulls Host Homestand against Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Published on April 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Education Day, Bark in the Park, AAPI Heritage Night, Star Wars Night, and Kids Run the Bases highlight an exciting week at the DBAP!

Tuesday, April 28 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

First Pitch: 11:05 AM

Gates Open: 9:30 AM

Game Sponsor: Blue Cross NC

Promotion: Education Day

Game Highlights: Kick off the homestand with a morning at the ballpark! Students, teachers, and families take over the DBAP for Education Day. It's a fun, high-energy experience filled with learning, laughter, and Bulls baseball.

Wednesday, April 29 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

First Pitch: 6:45 PM

Gates Open: 5:30 PM

Promotion: Wednesday Night Baseball

Game Highlights: Nothing beats a midweek night at the DBAP! Grab your crew and enjoy a classic evening of Bulls baseball under the lights.

Thursday, April 30 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

First Pitch: 6:45 PM

Gates Open: 5:30 PM

Game Sponsor: Eno Animal Hospital

Promotion: Bark in the Park presented by VEG ER for Pets + Dollar Dog Night

Game Highlights: Bring your pup and enjoy one of the most fun nights of the season! Bark in the Park returns with dog-friendly seating, plus Dollar Dog Night featuring hot dogs thanks to Sahlen's. Champ the Bat Dog will be in the spotlight for a tail-wagging good time.

Friday, May 1 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

First Pitch: 6:45 PM

Gates Open: 5:30 PM

Game Sponsor: Kanki

Promotion: AAPI Heritage Night

Game Highlights: Celebrate culture, community, and baseball at AAPI Heritage Night! Enjoy a vibrant evening at the DBAP as we honor Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage with a special night at the ballpark.

Saturday, May 2 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

First Pitch: 6:45 PM

Gates Open: 5:30 PM

Game Sponsor: Duke Children's

Promotion: Star Wars Night

Game Highlights: A fan-favorite returns! Star Wars Night takes over the DBAP with themed entertainment, characters, and an unforgettable atmosphere. Champ the Bat Dog will be part of the action for a night that's truly out of this galaxy.

Sunday, May 3 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

First Pitch: 1:05 PM

Gates Open: 12:00 PM

Game Sponsor: CarolinasDentist

Promotion: Kids Run the Bases

Game Highlights: Wrap up the homestand with a perfect family day at the ballpark! After the game, kids can take the field and run the bases just like their favorite Bulls players.

Tickets for all 2026 Durham Bulls home games are available and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.







International League Stories from April 27, 2026

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