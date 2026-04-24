King Crowns Bulls

Published on April 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Allentown, PA - Charles King threw six solid innings in his Triple-A debut to lead the Lehigh Valley IronPigs past the Durham Bulls 5-3 on Thursday night at Coca Cola Park.

The IronPigs (14-10) assumed a 3-0 lead in the first against Bulls starter Chase Solesky (L, 1-1). Solesky allowed four hits and three runs, but none of the four hits was hit harder than 95mph. Solesky witnessed a sinking soft line drive double to start the inning, a single off the end-of-the-bat single inside the first base line and a bloop single to center to cause the damage.

Down 3-0 in the second, Bulls catcher Tatem Levins connected for a solo home run to right field in his first-ever Triple-A at-bat.

The Bulls (8-16) closed to 3-2 in the fourth when Brock Jones laid down a successful safety squeeze to score Blake Sabol from third base.

But the IronPigs tacked on two more runs off of Solesky in his fifth and final inning.

In the ninth, Jones doubled with one out, then scored on a two-out single by Carlos Colmenarez. But Raynel Delgado grounded out to end the game as the tying run.

Jon Heasley (0-1, 3.00) is expected to start Friday night against Ryan Cusick (0-1, 5.09) at 6:35 PM ET.

Notes: Levins, who had spent the entire season on the injured list, was activated and added to Durham's roster before the game. RH Marcus Johnson was placed on the IL. Levins was born in Pennsylvania and attended both La Salle and Pitt in college... Reliever Alex Cook powered through two perfect innings, fanning three of the six batters he faced... In the span of three hitters, Delgado made a diving spear of a liner, converting it into a double play.

Then the next two Lehigh Valley hitters in the fourth hit liners up the middle, both snatched by a leaping Colmenarez at second base.... With Durham's third straight loss in the series, the Bulls fell into the International League basement at 8-16.







International League Stories from April 23, 2026

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