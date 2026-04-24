Bisons Family Value Packs 99 Dollars for Any Game
Published on April 23, 2026 under International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Bisons are introducing a new way for families to enjoy Bisons baseball and their favorite promotions at Sahlen Field... all for just 99!
The ALL NEW FAMILY VALUE PACK allows fans to pick their favorite event and receive four game tickets, four Sahlen's Hot Dogs and four Coca-Colas... all for ONLY $99... That's a SAVINGS OF 30%!
Every Bisons home game* is available, including great nights like Vintage Movie Night on July 11, the Drone Show on July 25 or Harry Potter Night on August 22....BUT, there only be a LIMITED AMOUNT of Family Value Packs that will be offered for each game! With only 50 Family Value Packs available per game, you won't want to wait to secure yours before they are sold out!
Additional discounted tickets/food can be added to the base Family Value Pack for larger families. When purchasing, fans will also be able to select their desired seating area. All Family Value Packs will be available for pickup at the Sahlen Field box office.
Don't wait! Get a great deal on your favorite events with a Family Value Pack!
*Offer excludes June 13, 2026, as Star Wars Night already has it's great Star Wars Night Family Pack that includes a commemorative laser sword.
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