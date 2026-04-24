Pub at the Park Mothers Day Brunch Buffet
Published on April 23, 2026 under International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
Celebrate this Mother's Day at the ballpark with a a special All-You-Can-Eat Mother's Day Brunch Buffet at the Pub at the Park Restaurant at Sahlen Field, featuring expanded food offering and bottomless mimosas.
While the Bisons are on the road this year for Mom's big day, we're still celebrating at the ballpark. The Pub at the Park will be open from 11 am to 2 pm on May 10 for a great meal and a great view for all. The All-You-Can-Eat Brunch Buffet will include a large dessert station, premium carved meats and an expansive offering of brunch food. Cost is just $29.95 for adults and $24.95 for kids 12 years old younger (kids 5 and under are FREE!).
Plus, as a special treat, the Pub will also feature Bottomless Mimosas for only $14.95. Other specialty drinks will also be offered.
Reservations are strongly suggested, and can be made at (716) 846-2100 or at PubatthePark.com..
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