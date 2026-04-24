Red Wings Rally Late, But Fall to RailRiders in Extras

Published on April 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings (12-12) and Scranton/WB RailRiders (12-11) needed 11 innings to determine their Thursday night matchup in Moosic, PA, which ultimately resulted in a 6-5 RailRiders victory. Rochester faced a two-run deficit heading into the ninth, but clutch hitting from 2B Phillip Glasser, PH Abimelec Ortiz, and RF Christian Franklin sent the Red Wings to extra innings for the first time this season. Over the course of the contest, Franklin paced the offense with three hits in six at-bats out of the leadoff spot, and CF Andrew Pinckney put together his third multi-hit performance in his last four games.

The Red Wings got on the board in the top of the second after both teams traded zeroes in the first. Andrew Pinckney singled into shallow left with one out to spark the inning. With two outs, Phillip Glasser reached on an error that allowed Pinckney to come all the way around to score the game's first run, giving Rochester a 1-0 lead.

The RailRiders answered in the bottom half of the inning. After a pair of quick outs, C Ali Sánchez worked a walk and moved into scoring position before 3B Jonathan Ornelas jumped on a 0-1 fastball and sent it over the wall in left for a two-run homer, giving Scranton/WB a 2-1 lead.

3B Trey Lipscomb delivered for Rochester in the top of the fourth. After 1B Yohandy Morales doubled to open the inning and moved to third, the Tennessee alumni came through with a two-out single into right-center to bring him home, pulling the Red Wings even at two.

The RailRiders jumped back in front in the bottom of the fifth. Jonathan Ornelas singled into shallow right and moved to second when 2B Max Schuemann walked. CF Spencer Jones then reached on a fielder's choice, allowing Ornelas to move to third. LF Jasson Domínguez followed and bounced a ground ball to third. After a force out at third base, an attempted throw home deflected off the helmet of Ornelas, allowing him to score and give the RailRiders a 3-2 lead. RF Yanquiel Fernández followed with a walk to load the bases, and 1B Oswaldo Cabrera drew another free pass to force in Jones, giving Scranton/WB a 4-2 lead.

The score remained the same through the later innings into the top of the ninth, when the Red Wings came to the plate in search of a pair of runs. Andrew Pinckney led off the inning with his second double of the season, and moved to third on an infield single off the bat of Trey Lipscomb. Phillip Glasser then looped a single to right field, allowing Pinckney to trot home and cut the lead to one. After a mound visit, pinch hitter Abimelec Ortiz came through in a big way, smoking a double into the right-field gap to tie the game and put runners on second and third. Christian Franklin then delivered the big blow with his third hit of the night, but Ortiz was cut down at the plate trying to make it two runs on a great throw from left field to keep the Red Wings lead at 5-4.

Scranton/WB came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth with three outs to extend or win the ballgame. Jonathan Ornelas led off the inning with a single, and moved up to second on a wild pitch. A single to left off the bat of Max Schuemann put runners on the corners, and Ornelas came across to score the tying run on a groundout from Spencer Jones in the following at-bat. With runners on second and third and two outs, LF Dylan Crews made a spectacular, game-saving, diving catch on a looping line drive to send the ballgame to extra innings.

Rochester was held off the scoreboard in the top of the 10th, and the RailRiders came to the plate in the bottom half with a ghost runner on second. SS Paul DeJong and DH Ernesto Martinez Jr. worked back-to-back walks to load the bases with no outs, but RHP Orlando Ribalta fielded a ground ball back up the middle between his legs while facing center field, and kicked off a 1-2-3 double play to kill the rally. A popout in the following at-bat sent this wild back-and-forth game to the 11th.

A groundout to lead off the frame moved Red Wings ghost runner Abimelec Ortiz to third, but a pair of consecutive outs left Rochester scoreless for the second-straight extra inning. Max Schuemann walked to lead off the bottom of the 11th, and after a flyout and a wild pitch moved the runners up a base, Jasson Dominguez walked things off for the RailRiders on a deep fly ball to center just past the outstretched glove of Andrew Pinckney. Ornelas scored on the play to make the final score 6-5.

Hard-throwing RHP Luis Perales took the ball for Rochester in this Thursday night affair. The former Red Sox farmhand allowed two earned on two hits across 4.0 innings of work, while striking out three and walking two. LHP Zach Penrod covered the first two outs of the fifth, allowing two unearned runs on one hit with a strikeout and three walks. RHP Jack Sinclair finished the fifth and manned the sixth, allowing one hit with a strikeout across five batters faced. LHP Erik Tolman took over in the seventh, and turned in 2.0 scoreless frames on one hit with five strikeouts. RHP Eddy Yean came on to close things out in the ninth, and allowed one earned on two hits while walking one. Orlando Riblata came on for the extra 10th inning, working himself out of a bases-loaded jam with some impressive defensive work while walking a pair. RHP Andre Granillo was tasked with the 11th inning, and allowed an unearned run on a hit with one walk.

Red Wings Player of the Game in Thursday night's affair goes to RF Christian Franklin. The former Iowa Cub picked up three hits in the contest, including a game-tying RBI single to complete a ninth-inning comeback. The performance marked his first three-hit game since August 22, 2025 against Toledo.

Rochester looks to re-tie the series, this time at two games apiece in game four of their six-game set against Scranton/WB Friday night. The Red Wings will send RHP Andry Lara to the mound against RailRiders RHP Adam Kloffenstein. The first pitch will once again be at 6:35 p.m.







International League Stories from April 23, 2026

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