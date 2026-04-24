Hens Heat up in Game Three vs. Storm Chasers

Published on April 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Toledo, OH- The Toledo Mud Hens (11-13) topped the Omaha Storm Chasers (12-11) on Thursday, April 23, in a similar fashion to last night's victory. Corey Julks and Ben Malgeri added to their home run streaks helping to lead Toledo to a 6-1 win over the Omaha.

On a beautiful day for baseball, the Hens started strong with a 3-up-3-out top half of the first, then a broken bat single from Tyler Gentry in the home half. Picking up where he left off last night, Corey Julks hit one to the left for two hens on, but Omaha's starting pitcher, Ryan Ramsey retired Toledo with a strikeout.

Mud Hens starter, Dylan File, served his first base hit and walk of the day, as well as two strikeouts in the top of the second to keep the game at zero. The Storm Chaser's defense extended the shutout through the bottom.

In the third, for the second straight night, the Hens smashed back-to-back balls out of the park on back-to-back pitches, this time off Cal Stevenson and Ben Malgeri, to take the 2-0 lead. A dropped third strike and steal landed Tyler Gentry on second base then Corey Julks wanted in on the home run action, as he hit a 2-run bomb over the fence. (4-0)

File threw two additional strikeouts to continue the Omaha shutout through four.

After Stevenson took a hit by a pitch, Ben Malgeri copied and pasted his performance from last night, going yard for a second time, two games in a row. (6-0). Additionally, Gage Workman stole his eighth bag of the season that inning.

The Toledo defense continued to do its thing in the fifth; in the sixth, the shutout ended with an Omaha home run of its own (6-1). Drew Sommers replaced File on the mound shortly after and threw some heat right away to end the inning. For the home team, three walks landed runners on base, but no runs were added in the frame.

Sean Guenther took to the bump in the eighth, striking out two in his sole inning. Tanner Rainey followed with two of his own to tie the bow on another Mud Hens win.

File threw 5.1 innings and struck out six to earn the win. He is 2-0 on the 2026 season.

Game four against the Storm Chasers is set for Friday, April 24, as Toledo seeks its third straight victory at home. First pitch is set for 7:05p.m. at Fifth Third Field.

Notables

C. Julks - 2/3, 1HR, 2RBI, 1BB, 0K

B. Malgeri - 2/5, 2HR, 3RBI

C. Stevenson - 2/2, 2R, 1HR, 1RBI, 1BB, 0K







International League Stories from April 23, 2026

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