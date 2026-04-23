Hens Trump Storm Chasers in Electric Home Win

Published on April 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens (10-13) topped the Omaha Storm Chasers (12-10) on Wednesday, April 22, in another home run heavy contest. This time, the bats swung in favor of the home team earning an 8-2 win over the opponent.

The Storm Chasers wasted no time putting up a point in tonight's matchup. Ty Madden served a walk to place a runner on first; followed by a ground ball and some butterfingers in the outfield which allowed Omaha's base runner to reach home. (1-0)

A quick 1-2-3-inning retired Toledo in it's first at bat of the night, but the Hens found a defensive groove in the next; where Madden tallied his first strikeout.

Energy continued to build as back-to-back homers flew out of the park from Corey Julks and Jace Jung, on back-to-back pitches, to take the lead. (1-2)

Omaha had two on in the third from a double and a walk, but two additional Madden strikeouts and a groundout held the score.

Ben Malgeri wanted to join the home run party, so that's exactly what he did, on a hot fly ball to right center (1-3). Jung and Gentry walked, and Julks took one to the arm to load the bases. Tomás Nido knocked on the door, but the Storm Chasers outfield didn't allow it to open.

Tyler Mattison stepped on the mound in the fifth in relief of Madden. The opponent had two runners in scoring position due to walks and stolen bases. One of those runners made it home to narrow the gap. (2-3)

Max Clark got to first from a fielding error and Gage workman singled for two Hens on. Julks capitalized by swinging a double to the left for 2RBI, his fifth double of the year (2-5). Nido walked with the bases loaded to add another (2-6), then a sac fly off Luke Ritter brought Jung home, totaling seven runs for Toledo. (2-7)

In the sixth, Omaha's third baseman got ejected from the game by the home plate umpire, delaying the game and forcing an impromptu substitution for the visitor. They changed pitchers in the inning as well. Clark reached base by fielding error for a second time, then stole his seventh base of the season, landing in scoring position. The next Hens in the order were unable to win the battle against Omaha's pitcher, as the number stood.

Scoring paused in the seventh but picked back up in the eighth with Ben Malgeri's second homer of the night, which put the cherry on top of an electric Mud Hens win. (2-8)

The Hens continue this home stand with game three against the Storm Chasers on Thursday, April 23, as their sights are set on another night like tonight. First pitch is set for 6:35p.m. at Fifth Third Field.

Notables

C. Julks - 3/4, 2R, 1-2B, 1HR, 3RBI

B. Malgeri - 2/5, 2HR, 2RBI

J. Jung - 1/4, 2R, 1HR, 1RBI, 1BB

T. Mattison - 2.0IP, 0H, 1R, 2BB, 2K (W, 2-0)







International League Stories from April 22, 2026

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