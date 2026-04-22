Hicklen's Homer, Schunk's Five Hits Lead Stripers in Wild Comeback Win over Jacksonville

Published on April 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (15-8) trailed 4-0, 6-2, and 9-4 on Wednesday afternoon at Gwinnett Field, but seven unanswered runs over their final three at-bats turned the tables in a wild 11-9 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (11-12). Brewer Hicklen's two-run home run in the eighth inning was the difference, and Aaron Schunk's five-hit, five-RBI day was also key in the comeback.

Decisive Plays: Jacksonville stormed to a 5-0 lead over the first two innings, getting a leadoff home run from Esteury Ruiz (1), an RBI single from Brian Navarreto, and a sacrifice fly from Deyvison De Los Santos. The Stripers cut it to 5-2 in the second on an RBI single by Jose Azocar and RBI double by Luke Williams. The Jumbo Shrimp added a run to go up 6-2, but Schunk's two-run homer (5) to center made it a 6-4 game in the third. Jacksonville responded with two runs in the fourth and another in the sixth to go up 9-4. A three-run seventh highlighted by Schunk's two-run single and an RBI double by Brett Wisely brought Gwinnett to within one at 9-8. In the eighth, Hicklen's homer (2) to left field sent the Stripers ahead 10-9, and Schunk added an RBI single for insurance at 11-9.

Key Contributors: Schunk (5-for-5, double, homer, 5 RBIs), Hicklen (2-for-3, homer, 2 RBIs), and Azocar (1-for-4, 2 RBIs) combined to drive in nine of Gwinnett's 11 runs on the day. Hayden Harris (W, 1-1) threw 1.1 scoreless innings for the win, and James Karinchak (S, 3) tossed a scoreless ninth for the save. Jacksonville was led by Navarreto, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Noteworthy: A day after the two teams combined for just one hit in Gwinnett's 2-0 win on Tuesday, the Stripers and Jumbo Shrimp tallied 20 runs on 28 hits. Schunk's five hits matched his career high set on September 10, 2025 with Triple-A Albuquerque at El Paso. His five hits were the most by a Striper in a single game since Alejo Lopez also had five on August 15, 2024 vs. Norfolk. Jim Jarvis walked twice to extend his International League-leading on-base streak to 22 games.

Next Game (Thursday, April 23): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 7:05 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's Trades Day, presented by Georgia Power, as well as Throwback Thursday. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network, Palmetto Sports & Entertainment.







International League Stories from April 22, 2026

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