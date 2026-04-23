Grand Slams Power Knights to 9-4 Victory
Published on April 22, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights brought the bats out from the jump on Wednesday night on their way to a 9-4 win over the Nashville Sounds. A first-inning Grand Slam, followed by a second-inning Grand Slam gave the Knights plenty of cushion to even up the series at one game apiece.
The first run of the game came via a bases-loaded walk drawn by Drew Romo in the bottom of the first frame. The next batter, LaMonte Wade Jr., belted a 405-foot Grand Slam over the right field wall. Nashville's starting pitcher, Quinn Priester, did not make it through the inning.
Charlotte picked up right where they left off during their next turn at the plate. The Knights once again loaded the bases and this time it was Jarred Kelenic who clubbed a Grand Slam down the right field line. The bases-clearing blast gave the home team a 9-1 lead.
Hagen Smith, Charlotte's starting pitcher, struggled with his control to a tune of five walks in 2.1 innings pitched; however, Chase Plymell, Tyler Gilbert, and Riley Gowens did an excellent job keeping the Sounds at a distance. Smith did finish with four strikeouts.
Romo, Rikuu Nishida, Caden Connor, and Jacob Gonzalez all reached base twice for the Knights.
The win moves Charlotte's home record to 7-4 on the season with 11 more home games scheduled over the next 11 days. Thursday's contest from Truist Field is scheduled for 7:04pm ET.
International League Stories from April 22, 2026
- Storm Chasers Surrender Four Home Runs in 8-2 Loss to Mud Hens - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Redbirds Remain in First Place Tie with Win at Tides - Memphis Redbirds
- Grand Slams Power Knights to 9-4 Victory - Charlotte Knights
- Indians Dominate Saints in Shutout - Indianapolis Indians
- Bryse Wilson Punches out 10 as 'Pigs Pitching Stymies Bulls - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Champlain, Red Wings Pitching Staff Stifle RailRiders - Rochester Red Wings
- Late Offense Pushes Bisons Past Columbus - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Tripped Despite Solid Rodríguez Performance - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Saints Suffer Worst Shutout Defeat in Franchise History, 12-0 - St. Paul Saints
- WooSox Walk-Off the Mets on Wednesday Afternoon at Polar Park - Worcester Red Sox
- Mets Lose in Walk-Off Fashion to Worcester on Wednesday, Snaps Four-Game Winning Streak - Syracuse Mets
- Iowa Defeats Louisville in 15-9 Shootout - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Lose Slugfest 15-9 Despite Toglia's Two-Homer Day - Louisville Bats
- Jacksonville Blows Five-Run Lead, Falls 11-9 to Gwinnett - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Hicklen's Homer, Schunk's Five Hits Lead Stripers in Wild Comeback Win over Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Iowa Survives Late Columbus Rally, Defeats Clippers 7-6 - Iowa Cubs
- April 22 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - April 22, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 22 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Storm Chasers Crush 6 Home Runs in Win over Toledo - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Toledo Drops a Battle of the Bats vs. Omaha - Toledo Mud Hens
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.