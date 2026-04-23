Grand Slams Power Knights to 9-4 Victory

Published on April 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights brought the bats out from the jump on Wednesday night on their way to a 9-4 win over the Nashville Sounds. A first-inning Grand Slam, followed by a second-inning Grand Slam gave the Knights plenty of cushion to even up the series at one game apiece.

The first run of the game came via a bases-loaded walk drawn by Drew Romo in the bottom of the first frame. The next batter, LaMonte Wade Jr., belted a 405-foot Grand Slam over the right field wall. Nashville's starting pitcher, Quinn Priester, did not make it through the inning.

Charlotte picked up right where they left off during their next turn at the plate. The Knights once again loaded the bases and this time it was Jarred Kelenic who clubbed a Grand Slam down the right field line. The bases-clearing blast gave the home team a 9-1 lead.

Hagen Smith, Charlotte's starting pitcher, struggled with his control to a tune of five walks in 2.1 innings pitched; however, Chase Plymell, Tyler Gilbert, and Riley Gowens did an excellent job keeping the Sounds at a distance. Smith did finish with four strikeouts.

Romo, Rikuu Nishida, Caden Connor, and Jacob Gonzalez all reached base twice for the Knights.

The win moves Charlotte's home record to 7-4 on the season with 11 more home games scheduled over the next 11 days. Thursday's contest from Truist Field is scheduled for 7:04pm ET.







International League Stories from April 22, 2026

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