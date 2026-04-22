SWB Game Notes - April 22, 2026

Published on April 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Rochester Red Wings (11-11) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (11-10)

April 22, 2026 | Game 22 | Home Game 8 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M. |

RH Chandler Champlain (0-0, 6.10) vs #3 RH Elmer Rodríguez (1-1, 1.15)

Champlain (4/17-2 @ BUF): 4.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 3 SO, 61 P (44 S) [Red Wings, 5-3]

Rodríguez (4/15 @ SYR): 5.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 HB, 2 BB, 6 SO, 80 P (49 S) [RailRiders, 4-1]

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (April 21, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Rochester Red Wings 7-1 Tuesday night at PNC Field. A quality start from Yankees #21 Prospect Brendan Beck and three homers from the RailRiders offense, including MLB Rehabber Anthony Volpe, were enough to snap Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's three-game losing streak.

The RailRiders plated the first run in the bottom of the second against Red Wing's left-hander Shinnosuke Ogasawara. Paul DeJong launched his 5th homer of the year, a 417-foot bomb to left field, giving Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 1-0 edge.

Rochester quickly tied the game the following frame when Trey Lipscomb took the first offering he saw and sent it over the wall to knot the contest at one. The RailRiders retook the lead in the home half of the inning. After MLB Rehabber Anthony Volpe singled and Max Schuemann doubled, Yankees #6 Prospect Spencer Jones smoked a two-run double to right field for a 3-1 advantage. Paul DeJong continued the offense with an RBI single, putting SWB ahead three.

Jasson Domínguez doubled to lead off the bottom of the fifth, moved to third on a Schuemann sacrifice bunt, and scored later in the inning on an Oswaldo Cabrera single for a 5-1 cushion.

Back-to-abck solo homers in the bottom of the sixth put the RailRiders up six runs. With two outs, Volpe launched a slider over the left field wall and Dominguez blasted a four-seam fastball to right for a 7-1 lead. Volpe and Dominguez were both 2-for-4 with a pair of runs and an RBI each, while DeJong's two RBIs and a run paced Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Beck (W, 2-1) pitched 6.0 frames, allowing one run on three hits, striking out seven in the victory. Ogasawara (L, 0-1) tossed 4.2 innings, surrendering five runs on eight hits and striking out seven in defeat.

NEWS AND NOTES

BECK ON THE BUMP - Yankees #21 prospect Brendan Beck recorded the first quality start of the season for the RailRiders last night.. The right-hander tossed 6.0 frames allowing just one run on three hits. He walked one to his seven strikeouts on just 85 pitches. Beck has the third most strikeouts, 31, in the league and second most innings pitched, 26.1.

LONG BALL LIVING - Last night the team had three solo homers, one each from Paul DeJong, Anthony Volpe, and Jasson Domínguez. The latter went back-to-back in the sixth inning. This was the first time the RailRiders have done this since Jose Rojas and Bryan De La Cruz did it last season. SWB has 34 homers on the season which is tied for the second most in all of Triple-A. Louisville leads the level with 35 total. SWB has a dozen players who have hit at least one and three players lead with five apiece.

VOLPE IN THE HOUSE - In his first game with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on a rehab assignment, Anthony Volpe went 2-4 with a home run, RBI, and two runs score. Last week, the 24-year-old played in four games compiling 11 at-bats and recording four hits, two runs, and a pair of stolen bases. Volpe underwent left shoulder arthroscopy and labral repair procedure on 10/14 to repair a partially torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder that he played through after injuring it on May 3 during a diving defensive play. Back in 2022, Volpe played in just 22 games for the RailRiders hitting .236 with three home runs to finish out the season. The very next year he was named the Yankees starting shortstop and made the Opening Day roster. Volpe was the 1st round pick by New York in 2019 out of Delbarton (NJ).

VERSUS LEFTIES - In their minimal time facing lefties in the batters box, the RailRiders hitters have compiled a .287 average against. The RailRiders faced multiple southpaw starters against Rochester earlier in the season. The team will see lefty Shinnosuke Ogasawara twice this week as the starter gets the nod tonight and again on Sunday. When facing lefties, the RailRiders have totaled nine doubles and eight home runs, meaning over half of their hits were for extra bases.

SPENCER'S A STAR - Yankees #6 prospect Spencer Jones leads the International League with 24 runs batted in. He is also tied for a team-leading five long balls and has the most doubles for the RailRiders with six. Jones has played in all three outfield positions with the majority of appearances coming in center.

Rochester Red Wings (11-11) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (11-10) April 22, 2026 | Game 22 | Home Game 8 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M. |

RH Chandler Champlain (0-0, 6.10) vs #3 RH Elmer Rodríguez (1-1, 1.15) Champlain (4/17-2 @ BUF): 4.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 3 SO, 61 P (44 S) [Red Wings, 5-3] Rodríguez (4/15 @ SYR): 5.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 HB, 2 BB, 6 SO, 80 P (49 S) [RailRiders, 4-1]

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (April 21, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Rochester Red Wings 7-1 Tuesday night at PNC Field. A quality start from Yankees #21 Prospect Brendan Beck and three homers from the RailRiders offense, including MLB Rehabber Anthony Volpe, were enough to snap Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's three-game losing streak.

The RailRiders plated the first run in the bottom of the second against Red Wing's left-hander Shinnosuke Ogasawara. Paul DeJong launched his 5th homer of the year, a 417-foot bomb to left field, giving Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 1-0 edge. Rochester quickly tied the game the following frame when Trey Lipscomb took the first offering he saw and sent it over the wall to knot the contest at one. The RailRiders retook the lead in the home half of the inning. After MLB Rehabber Anthony Volpe singled and Max Schuemann doubled, Yankees #6 Prospect Spencer Jones smoked a two-run double to right field for a 3-1 advantage. Paul DeJong continued the offense with an RBI single, putting SWB ahead three.

Jasson Domínguez doubled to lead off the bottom of the fifth, moved to third on a Schuemann sacrifice bunt, and scored later in the inning on an Oswaldo Cabrera single for a 5-1 cushion.

Back-to-abck solo homers in the bottom of the sixth put the RailRiders up six runs. With two outs, Volpe launched a slider over the left field wall and Dominguez blasted a four-seam fastball to right for a 7-1 lead. Volpe and Dominguez were both 2-for-4 with a pair of runs and an RBI each, while DeJong's two RBIs and a run paced Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Beck (W, 2-1) pitched 6.0 frames, allowing one run on three hits, striking out seven in the victory. Ogasawara (L, 0-1) tossed 4.2 innings, surrendering five runs on eight hits and striking out seven in defeat.

NEWS AND NOTES

BECK ON THE BUMP - Yankees #21 prospect Brendan Beck recorded the first quality start of the season for the RailRiders last night.. The right-hander tossed 6.0 frames allowing just one run on three hits. He walked one to his seven strikeouts on just 85 pitches. Beck has the third most strikeouts, 31, in the league and second most innings pitched, 26.1.

LONG BALL LIVING - Last night the team had three solo homers, one each from Paul DeJong, Anthony Volpe, and Jasson Domínguez. The latter went back-to-back in the sixth inning. This was the first time the RailRiders have done this since Jose Rojas and Bryan De La Cruz did it last season. SWB has 34 homers on the season which is tied for the second most in all of Triple-A. Louisville leads the level with 35 total. SWB has a dozen players who have hit at least one and three players lead with five apiece.

VOLPE IN THE HOUSE - In his first game with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on a rehab assignment, Anthony Volpe went 2-4 with a home run, RBI, and two runs score. Last week, the 24-year-old played in four games compiling 11 at-bats and recording four hits, two runs, and a pair of stolen bases. Volpe underwent left shoulder arthroscopy and labral repair procedure on 10/14 to repair a partially torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder that he played through after injuring it on May 3 during a diving defensive play. Back in 2022, Volpe played in just 22 games for the RailRiders hitting .236 with three home runs to finish out the season. The very next year he was named the Yankees starting shortstop and made the Opening Day roster. Volpe was the 1st round pick by New York in 2019 out of Delbarton (NJ).

VERSUS LEFTIES - In their minimal time facing lefties in the batters box, the RailRiders hitters have compiled a .287 average against. The RailRiders faced multiple southpaw starters against Rochester earlier in the season. The team will see lefty Shinnosuke Ogasawara twice this week as the starter gets the nod tonight and again on Sunday. When facing lefties, the RailRiders have totaled nine doubles and eight home runs, meaning over half of their hits were for extra bases.

SPENCER'S A STAR - Yankees #6 prospect Spencer Jones leads the International League with 24 runs batted in. He is also tied for a team-leading five long balls and has the most doubles for the RailRiders with six. Jones has played in all three outfield positions with the majority of appearances coming in center.







International League Stories from April 22, 2026

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