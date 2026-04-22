Storm Chasers Crush 6 Home Runs in Win over Toledo

Published on April 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







TOLEDO, Ohio - The Omaha Storm Chasers (12-9) hit 6 home runs in a 10-5 victory over the Toledo Mud Hens (9-13) Tuesday night. John Rave led the way with 2 home runs while 4 other Storm Chasers went yard as well.

After a 90-minute rain delay before first pitch, Abraham Toro opened the scoring for Omaha with a leadoff home run in the top of the 2nd inning, but Toledo responded with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI single off Storm Chasers starter Luinder Avila to tie the game 1-1.

The second home run of the game came from Rave in the top of the 3rd inning when he launched a solo home run to give the Storm Chasers a 2-1 lead.

Omaha then hit 2 more home runs in the 4th inning, a solo home run from Kameron Misner and a 2-run home run from Drew Waters to extend the lead to 5-1.

The Storm Chasers turned to Shane Panzini at the start of the 4th inning, finishing Avila's night with 3 strikeouts in 3.0 innings of 1-run ball. Former Storm Chaser Tyler Gentry then cut the lead to 5-4 with a 3-run home run for the Mud Hens.

Toledo turned to the bullpen to open the 5th inning, but the Storm Chasers scored 5 runs of insurance. The rally started with Rave's 2nd solo homer of the game, before Waters hit a 2-run double. Luca Tresh capped off the scoring with a 2-run home run to make the score 10-4.

Beck Way (4-0) took over for Panzini with 2 on and 1 out in the bottom of the 5th inning, but worked out of the jam without damage, stranding the pair of inherited runners.

Way pitched a perfect 6th inning but allowed 1 run in the bottom of the 7th inning on an RBI groundout to cut the lead to 10-5.

Right-hander Steven Cruz took the mound for the 8th inning and pitched a 1-2-3 frame, then Andrew Pérez came in for the bottom of the 9th inning and despite loading the bases, finished the game without allowing a run, striking out 3 for a scoreless inning.

The Storm Chasers look to take Game 2 of the series Wednesday when they return to Fifth Third Field for a 5:35 P.M. CT first pitch against the Mud Hens. The Storm Chasers expect right-hander Aaron Sanchez to make his 5th start of the season.







International League Stories from April 22, 2026

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