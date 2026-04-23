RailRiders Tripped Despite Solid Rodríguez Performance
Published on April 22, 2026 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA (April 21, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Rochester Red Wings 2-0 Wednesday night at PNC Field. Despite a strong pitching performance from Yankees #3 prospect, Elmer Rodríguez, the RailRiders bats fell silent in their first shutout loss of the year.
After three scoreless frames to start the game, Rochester opened the offense in the top of the fourth against Rodríguez. Yohandy Morales doubled to lead off the inning and scored on an Andrés Chaparro single for a 1-0 edge.
In the fifth, Red Wing's starter Chandler Champlain allowed an Oswaldo Cabrera single and a Paul DeJong walk with two outs before being lifted for Jackson Rutledge. Rutledge went on to strike out Ernesto Martinez Jr. to keep SWB off the board.
Rochester jumped ahead two scores in the top of the seventh with an Andrew Pinckney solo home run off RailRider's reliever Kervin Castro. The Red Wings put runners on the corners in the eighth, but Danny Watson fanned Chapparo to close the frame, keeping the RailRiders within two.
In the ninth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre brought the tying run to the plate but could not push any runs across.
Five Red Wings pitchers combined to allow two hits and two walks while striking out ten RailRiders batters to blank SWB. MLB Rehabber Anthony Volpe went 0-for-3 in seven innings played.
Rodriguez (L, 1-2) pitched 5.2 innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out a season high seven in the loss. Champlain tossed 4.2 scoreless frames, allowing two hits and striking out five. Rutledge (W, 1-0) earned the win, and Eddie Yean (S, 3) worked the ninth for the save.
The RailRiders continue their series with the Red Wings on Thursday night at PNC Field. Yankees #2 Prospect Carlos Lagrange (0-2) will face Nationals #6 Prospect Luis Perales (0-3). Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 11-11
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