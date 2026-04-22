April 22 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats

Published on April 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (11-10) vs. LOUISVILLE BATS (13-9)

April 22 - 12:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

LHP Charlie Barnes (3-0, 2.31) vs. RHP Darren McCaughan (2-1, 9.00)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Louisville Bats are set to play the second of a six-game series at Principal Park today...left-hander Charlie Barnes is set to make his fifth appearance for Iowa and second start...right-hander Darren McCaughan is scheduled to start for Louisville.

ROUGH OPENING: The I-Cubs fell to the Louisville Bats in the first game of the series last night by a 10-3 score...Louisville tallied 14 hits in the win... B.J. Murray Jr. led the Iowa offense as he went 3-for-4 with a double... Chas McCormick had two hits and Dylan Carlson homered... Paul Campbell made the start and was tagged with the loss...worked 4.2 innings and allowed seven runs (six earned) on nine hits with two strikeouts... Zac Leigh pitched 2.1 innings and allowed a run with four strikeouts.

HIT PARADE: Thursday, the Iowa Cubs mustered a season-high 15 hits, including five extra-base knocks...it marked the most hits by Iowa since they tallied 16 on Sept. 11, 2025 in a 6-2 victory over Indianapolis.

HOT START: I-Cubs infielder B.J. Murray Jr. is batting .349 (22-for-63) with four home runs and nine RBI in 18 games...he has also walked 10 times vs. having just 14 strikeouts...Murray Jr. tallied his first three-hit game last night since he had four knocks on Sept. 5, 2025 with Double-A Knoxville...B.J. ranks among International League leaders in OPS (2nd, 1.057), batting average (7th, .349) and slugging (8th, .619).

DAY TRACKERS: The Iowa Cubs have gone 7-3 during day games and 4-7 during night games...the seven day wins are the most in the International League West Division...four of the six games this series vs. Louisville are played during the day.

JONNY LONG BALL: Infielder Jonathon Long went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI on Sunday...it marked his second home run of the year with the other coming on April 1...in 160 career games with the I-Cubs, Long is batting .304 (180-for-592) with 22 home runs and 105 RBI.

THE JAG: On Sunday, Kevin Alcántara hit his International League leading eighth home run off the season, following a stretch of three games in which he went hitless...Kevin has gone deep six times in his last 13 games and has nine RBI...his home run on Sunday was his 30th career long ball as an I-Cub.

HEY, CARL, GOOD TO SEE YOU: Last night, outfielder Dylan Carlson hit his first home run of the 2026 season, a three-run shot in the fourth frame...Carlson made the Chicago Cubs Opening Day roster but elected free agency on April 14 after being designated for assignment but was signed back on April 18 and reported to Iowa...the home run marked Dylan's first since Aug. 16, 2025 at Houston.

VOTE FOR PEDRO: Friday night, Cubs No. 8 prospect (MLB.com) Pedro Ramírez tallied his first four-hit game since Sept. 4, 2025 vs. Rocket City with Double-A Knoxville, he is the second I-Cub with a four-hit game following James Triantos on April 2 at Louisville...last Thursday, Ramírez also became the first I-Cub to have at least four hits and five RBI in the same game since Christian Franklin on May 22, 2025 at Columbus.

CHAS: Outfielder Chas McCormick went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a double last night...McCormick has reached base safely in his last 12 games, second-longest by an I-Cub this season behind Justin Dean (13)...Chas has also scored a run in seven straight games which is the fourth-longest in the IL this season and longest by an Iowa Cub since Owen Caissie scored in seven straight from July 3-10, 2025.

VS. LOUISVILLE: The I-Cubs are playing their second series vs. Louisville this season and first at Principal Park...Iowa played in Louisville from March 31-April 5 and won five of the six games.

HOME SWEET HOME: The I-Cubs are set to play at Principal Park for their third home series of the season...Iowa has gone just 3-6 at home vs. 8-5 on the road, with five of the eight wins coming against today's opponent, Louisville.







International League Stories from April 22, 2026

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