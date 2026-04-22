Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 22 at Scranton/WB

Published on April 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (11-11) vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders (11-10)

Wednesday - 6:35 p.m. ET - PNC Field - Moosic, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Chandler Champlain (0-0, 6.10) vs. RHP Elmer Rodríguez (1-1, 1.15)

SCRANTON SORROWS: Coming off of a series split against Buffalo, the Rochester Red Wings squared off against the Scranton/WB RailRiders at PNC Field for the first time in 2026 last night...the RailRiders continued where they left off from the first series between the two teams at ESL Ballpark earlier this month, winning 7-1 and holding the Red Wings offense to three hits...2B TREY LIPSCOMB brought in the only run for Rochester with his third home run of the season, while RHP TREVOR GOTT and RHP SETH SHUMAN held Scranton/WB hitless in the final two innings...Rochester will look to get back into the win column against the RailRiders in game two of their six-game set Wednesday night...RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN gets the nod for the Red Wings, against Yankees No. 3 prospect RHP Elmer Rodríguez.

NO CHAMPLAINTS: Making his second start and fourth appearance with Rochester tonight, RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN is coming off a 4.0 inning start against Buffalo in which he surrendered three earned on two hits and a walk, and struck out a trio of batters...the former USC Trojan has improved his control of the strike zone in the early part of the season, cutting his BB/9.0 IP down to a 1.74 (2 BB/10.1 IP) from a 3.85 in 2025 (51 BB/119.1 IP).

NIGHT TREY-N: 2B TREY LIPSCOMB plated the lone run for the Red Wings last night by hitting a hanging slider into the bullpen in left...the homer from the Maryland native left the bat at 20 °, which is tied for the lowest launch angle on a home run from a Red Wing since LF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN on 8/31/2025 (17 °) ...Lipscomb is now 2-for-4 with two home runs against RHP Brendan Beck this season...

Dating back to 8/8/2025 at NOR, the Maryland native's last seven home runs have been off a slider.

CREWS CONTROL: RF DYLAN CREWS was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning last night, extending his on-base streak to 14 consecutive games, the longest active streak on the team and T-7th longest in the International League...since the streak began on 4/3, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft leads all Red Wings in OPB (.419), SLG (.491), OPS (.910), total bases (26), and runs scored (11)...he also holds a share of the team lead in total hits (17) and stolen bases (3), ranks second in XBH (5), and is T-2nd in doubles (3), walks (7), and home runs (2).

OH WHAT A RELIEF IT IS: Holding down the bullpen in Tuesday night's affair, RHP TREVOR GOTT and RHP SETH SHUMAN held the RailRiders hitless in the seventh and eighth innings...Shuman hasn't allowed a hit in five straight appearances for Rochester, dating back to 4/8 at LHV, while Gott improved his season ERA in night games to 1.59 (1 ER/5.1 IP).

BALLPARK FRANK(LIN): LF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN extended his team lead in walks in Tuesday's game, while adding on his fifth stolen base of the season...the Overland Park, KS product now paces Rochester in several hitting categories including free passes (16), OBP (.395), and steals (T-1st, 5)...Franklin has logged at least one walk and one steal in the same game on 11 separate occasions in his first 50 games with the Red Wings...

Since making his Triple-A debut with Iowa on Opening Day 2025, Franklin ranks second in the International League with 96 walks, one behind TOL INF Jace Jung.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...1971: On this day 55 years ago, the Red Wings opened up their 1971 home campaign at Silver Stadium with a 4-3 win over Richmond, a season that resulted in a Governor's Cup and Junior World Series title...with the ballgame tied at three following a solo homer from PH Shaun Fitzmaurice, Rochester came to the plate in the bottom of the eighth...RF JIM HUTTO led off the inning with a single, and moved to second on a sacrifice from CF RICH COGGINS ...C JOHNNY OATES was intentionally walked to put runners on the corners, and PH LARRY JOHNSON came through with a game-winning RBI double down the left-field line...LHP MICKEY SCOTT came on and pitched a clean ninth for the save, while striking out one.







International League Stories from April 22, 2026

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