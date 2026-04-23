Late Offense Pushes Bisons Past Columbus

Published on April 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons fell behind early but scored five unanswered runs to defeat the Columbus Clippers 5-3 on Wednesday night at Sahlen Field.

The Clippers were able to score twice in the top of the first inning for the second straight day. That allowed the team to open up another 2-0 lead over the Bisons. Khalil Watson reached on an error and eventually scored the first run of the game. Watson and Stuart Fairchild both scored on Cooper Ingle's two-run double for a two-run advantage. Ingle would leave the game in the top of the third inning after reaching base on a single.

Dom Nunez led off the top of the second inning with a walk, one of two in his first two at-bats of the game. The Columbus designated hitter scored on a Petey Halpin RBI single to right field to extend the Bisons deficit to 3-0.

The Bisons were able to cut into their deficit to 3-1 in the bottom of the second inning. Riley Tirotta walked with one out in the bottom of the second and was driven in by a Rafael Lantigua infield single. Lantigua's 10th RBI of the year also resulted in a wild throw to the base that advanced him to second. However, Buffalo was unable to cut the deficit any further in the inning.

Buffalo was able to tie the score with two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Lantigua led off against Ryan Webb with a single to left field. The Bisons outfielder scored on a Carlos Mendoza infield base hit to cut the Columbus lead to 3-2. Reliever Colin Holderman allowed an inherited runner to score that tied the game 3-3. Yohendrick Piñango was credited with a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Adam Hackenberg.

The Bisons first lead of the game came thanks to a pair of base hits, a hit by pitch, and a bases loaded walk. Piñango led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a single before Charles McAdoo was hit by a pitch. Tirotta drew a bases loaded walk following an RJ Schreck infield single for a 4-3 lead. It came against reliever Daniel Espino.

Another infield single doubled the team's lead to 5-3. Lantigua's second RBI base hit of the game was a chopper to third base that scored McAdoo running down the third base line. However, Jake Miller was able to record a double play to keep Columbus within two runs heading to the top of the ninth inning.

Jesse Hahn was the sixth pitcher of the night, completing the late-game victory. His two strikeouts helped the team record 14 on the night. Brendon Little was credited with his third win of the season with an inning of scoreless relief where he struck out all three batters he faced.

The Bisons and Columbus will meet for game three of their series on Thursday night at 6:05 p.m. at Sahlen Field. Grant Rogers is scheduled to start for Buffalo. Pregame coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro and Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer Duke McGuire.







International League Stories from April 22, 2026

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