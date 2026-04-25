Saturday's Bisons/Clippers Game Postponed

Published on April 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons have announced that their scheduled game against the Columbus Clippers on Saturday, April 25 at Sahlen Field has been postponed due to rain.

The Bisons will make up the game against the Clippers with a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday, April 26 at Sahlen Field with the first of two seven-inning contests beginning at 12:05 p.m. (Gates: 11:30 a.m.). As a single-admission doubleheader, fans will only need one ticket for both games and all existing tickets for Sunday, April 26 are still valid. Fans may enter the ballpark at any time during either game.

Sunday's doubleheader will include the team's first Tops Dog Day of the season, with free admission for all dogs and special seating for owners to enjoy the game with their pups in Sections 122, 124 and 126. The twinbill is also the Herd's final game of 'Kids Month,' with $10 Tickets for kids aged 14 years old and younger at the Sahlen Field Box Office.

As a BrightPath Kids 'Funday,' Sunday's doubleheader will also feature special activities for kids and postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.

Ticket Exchange Information

Fans holding tickets to Saturday's game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any remaining 2026 Bisons game. All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Saturday, April 25. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2026 season.

For more information, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.







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