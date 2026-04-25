Iowa Earns First Shutout of the Season, Defeats Louisville 5-0

Published on April 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (13-12) scored five runs on ten hits in a 5-0 victory over the Louisville Bats (15-11) on Saturday afternoon at Principal Park.

Iowa jumped in front immediately with a pair of RBI singles by Kevin Alcantara and James Triantos to take an early 2-0 lead.

Iowa extended their lead in the second inning with another pair of runs with an RBI single by Justin Dean and a fielder's choice by Pedro Ramirez to extend the lead to 4-0.

The I-Cubs scored their final run of the game in the fifth inning on a solo home run from Triantos to push the lead out to the final margin of 5-0.

The Cubs pitching staff put together a dominating performance. Connor Noland earned the win after pitching six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and one walk. Ethan Roberts, Collin Snider, and Gavin Hollowell came on in the final three innings to shut down the Bats offense, holding them to just two hits and one walk.

The shutout performance was the first for the I-Cubs pitching staff this season. The last scoreless outing took place on September 19, 2026 at Principal Park in a 1-0 victory against Toledo.

Iowa concludes their six game series against Louisville on Sunday, with first pitch slated for 1:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from April 25, 2026

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