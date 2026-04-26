Sounds Split Doubleheader in Charlotte

Published on April 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







Charlotte, NC - The Sounds and Knights split their doubleheader at Truist Field on Saturday night. Nashville ended a three-game losing streak with a 12-5 win in the first game before falling to the Knights 16-6 in the second game. Nashville's offense came to life with 25 hits, including 11 total extra-base hits, and 18 runs to set numerous single-game highs on the year.

Game 1: NASHVILLE 12, Charlotte 5

The Sounds didn't waste much time putting runs on the board early in the first game of the doubleheader. Two walks and a hit batter by rehabbing Chris Murphy loaded the bases for Nashville in the top of the first with no outs. Doug Nikhazy replaced Murphy and got Jett Williams to ground out to keep a run off the board for the time being. After hitting two home runs on Friday night, Eddys Leonard picked up right where he left off in his first at-bat Saturday with a grand slam on the first pitch he saw on the day to put the Sounds up 4-0 early.

Ethan Murray collected his first of four hits and three RBI in his first at-bat of the game with a solo homer to put the Sounds up 5-0. It was the first home run of the season for Murray and just the second of his Triple-A career. Nashville put together another four-run inning in the top of the third highlighted by Jordyn Adams' first hit with Nashville, a two RBI single, and another two-RBI single for Ethan Murray. The Sounds totaled five hits - all singles - in the inning.

The Sounds added another run in the fourth after Jeferson Quero hit his first of two doubles in game one before being brought home on Brock Wilken's RBI single. Nashville put their final runs on the board with two more in the top of the fifth. Murray singled and scored on a RBI triple for Cooper Pratt. Pratt scored on a RBI groundout for Luis Lara and Quero doubled for the second straight inning but was left stranded.

Charlotte scored their first run of the game with a sacrifice fly after loading the bases in the bottom of the second with three straight singles to start the inning off Nashville starter Robert Gasser. Former Sound Oliver Dunn was caught trying to steal home for the final out of the inning to help limit the damage to just one run allowed by Gasser over his two innings of work. The Knights added two more runs in the third with back-to-back solo home runs off Craig Yoho. Jarred Kelenic started the back-to-back to give him a home run in four straight games. Charlotte tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fourth off Sounds reliever Junior Fernandez. Three straight walks to start the inning loaded the bases for Rikuu Nishida who hit a two-RBI single to get the Knights their fifth run.

Easton McGee and Drew Rom combined to pitch the final three innings on the mound for Nashville. McGee earned his second win of the year with two scoreless innings while Rom pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh with a pair of strikeouts.

The 12 runs and 15 hits were both season-highs for Nashville, while the two home runs and five total extra-base hits tied season-highs for Nashville - which would later be broken in game two. Ethan Murray tied his single-game career-high with four hits and became the first Nashville player with a four-hit game this season.

Game 2: NASHVILLE 6, Charlotte 16

Playing the makeup of the rainout at First Horizon Park on April 4, the Sounds got to be the home team at Truist Field in game two of the doubleheader. Charlotte took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first with both runs coming off a rare Luis Lara error in center field. Nashville answered with a run in the bottom of the first as Quero collected his first of two RBI for the game to make it 2-1.

Charlotte exploded for seven runs on seven hits and a walk off Garrett Stallings in the second inning. The final two runs came via a Ryan Galanie homer to put the Knights up 9-1. Limited on pitching after using four bullpen arms in game one, Stallings covered 3.0 IP and allowed a Sounds season-high 11 hits, nine runs, and seven earned runs in the start.

Nashville added three runs over a three-at-bat span in the bottom of the third. Quero connected for his third home run of the season with a solo shot off Chase Plymell. Wilken followed with a double ahead of Williams who hit his second home run of the season to cut the deficit to five runs at 9-4.

Kelenic continued his series against Nashville with a two-RBI double for the final of three runs on three hits off Kaleb Bowman as the Knights ballooned the lead back to 12-4 through four innings. Quero's third double and fourth extra-base hit of the day put himself into scoring position for Ramon Rodriguez. After being the only Nashville starter to not record a hit in the first game, Rodriguez added his second hit in game two to score Quero and make it 12-5.

The Knights added four more runs off Blake Holub in the top of the fifth. With the bases loaded, Holub hit a batter and issued a walk for the first two runs of the inning before Dunn hit a two-RBI single to make it 16-5.

Luis Lara hit a two-out solo homer in the bottom of the sixth for the final run of the day and gave himself another multi-hit game. It was the first game this season that Nashville has hit three home runs - and did so in just six innings. The Sounds entered the series with just 10 home runs through the first 20 games played, which was the fewest in the International League. With still one game to play in the series, Nashville has already hit nine home runs this week.

The Sounds will wrap up the seven-game series on Sunday in Charlotte with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 pm CT. RHP Logan Henderson (1-0, 0.71 ERA) will make his second start of the series after pitching the opener in a pitching rematch against RHP Duncan Davitt (0-1, 5.02 ERA).

POSTGAME NOTES:

BY THE NUMBERS: Nashville set new offensive single-game highs in runs, hits, extra-base hits, and home runs in their two games against Charlotte on Saturday night. The 12 runs scored in the first game topped the previous high (9) which the Sounds had done twice, including in Friday night's loss to the Charlotte. It was the first game with 12+ runs scored since the 15 runs scored on September 18th last year in Louisville. The Sounds had 17 games with 10+ runs scored in 2025. The 15 hits Nashville had in game one also set a new single-game high in 2026, topping the 13 hits the team had on March 28th at Norfolk and most recently April 9 at Gwinnett. Of the seven games Nashville has recorded 10+ hits (incl. Game 2 on Saturday) all seven have come away from First Horizon Park - although the stats for the second game will go down officially as a home game for the Sounds. Nashville is 2-5 in the seven games with 10+ hits this season. The Sounds tied their single-game high with five extra-base hits (2 HR, 2 2B, 3B) in game one. It was the third game with five XBH, and two came this week against Charlotte. They topped in with six XBH (3 2B, 3 HR) in game two. The Sounds have racked up 21 total XBH this week at Truist Field.

AINT IT GRAND: Eddys Leonard followed his multi-HR game on Friday with a grand slam in the top of the first inning in game two on Saturday. It was the second grand slam hit by Nashville this season, and both have come against Charlotte. Luke Adams hit the first on April 3 at First Horizon Park against the Knights. Since joining the International League ahead of the 2021 season, the Sounds have hit 23 grand slams. Four of the 23 have come against Charlotte, which is tied for the most against a single opponent for Nashville during the span. The Sounds have also hit four against Memphis. The Knights have hit five slams pf their own off Nashville since 2021, including two earlier this series on Wednesday. It was the second career grand slam for Leonard, who hit his first September 9, 2023, against the Indianapolis Indians when he was with the Toledo Mud Hens.

YO QUERO: Jeferson Quero put together an outstanding day at the plate for Nashville in the doubleheader. The Brewers no. 7-rated prospect ended the day 4-for-7 with a home run, three doubles, two RBI, a walk, and four runs scored. He joined Luis Lara as the only other Nashville player to record multiple doubles in the same game this season, and it was just his third career game with 2+ doubles, and first since July 17, 2022, when he was with Low-A Carolina. Quero leads the Sounds with his 15 RBI on the year.

CHECK THE LEADERBOARD: After going 3-for-9 with a home run, two RBI, a stolen base, and run scored in the two games on Saturday, Luis Lara continues to rank inside the top 10 among International League leaders. Milwaukee's 11th-ranked prospect currently leads the league with his 25 runs scored and is tied for the league lead with 33 hits. He ranks third in AVG (.351) and stolen bases (12) and ranks fifth in total bases (51), seventh in OBP (.445), and tied for eighth in OPS (.988). Eddys Leonard is the only other Nashville player ranked inside the top 10 among offensive leaders currently. Leonard ranks fourth in OPS (1.021), fifth in SLG (.623), and is tied for sixth in the league with 12 XBH.

STILL STREAKING: Eddys Leonard extended his hitting streak to nine games and his on-base streak to 18 straight games in game one on Saturday. During his nine-game hitting streak, Leonard is hitting .452 (14-for-31) with five multi-hit games, three home runs, two doubles, eight RBI, four walks, and six runs scored. He carries an OPS of 1.334 during the streak and ranks second overall in Triple-A in AVG behind Tacoma's Jhonny Pereda (.485), fourth in SLG (.806) and OPS, and tied for fifth in OBP. His 18-game on-base streak is tied for the fifth-longest in the International League this season.

FOUR OF EM: Ethan Murray went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Nashville's 12-5 win over Charlotte in game one to tie his single-game career-high in hits. His only other four-hit game of his professional career came on September 7, 2023, while with Double-A Biloxi against another Chicago White Sox affiliate, the Birmingham Barrons. In that game, he was one of two players to have a four-hit game, as the Shuckers dominated the Barons 18-1 and outhit Birmingham 22-3. Murray's home run on Saturday was his first of the season and first overall XBH in 15 games played this year, and it was just the second home run of his Triple-A career.







International League Stories from April 25, 2026

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