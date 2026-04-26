Offense Goes Quiet as Short-Handed Pitching Staff Struggles in Saturday Loss

Published on April 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets outfielder Ji Hwan Bae

(Syracuse Mets) Syracuse Mets outfielder Ji Hwan Bae(Syracuse Mets)

Worcester, MA - A big late-game surge by the Worcester Red Sox sent the Syracuse Mets to a 9-2 loss on Saturday afternoon at Polar Park.

After three scoreless innings, Worcester (14-11) struck first in the bottom of the fourth. With the bases loaded, a groundout by Mickey Gasper brought home a run to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead.

The Red Sox added to their lead in the sixth. After a pair of walks, Kristian Campbell delivered an RBI single, and a groundout by Anthony Seigler later in the inning brought home another run, extending the Syracuse deficit to 3-0.

Worcester broke the game open in the seventh. A single by Jason Delay plated a run, and a two-run double by Nick Sogard stretched the lead to 6-0.

Syracuse (13-12) got on the board in the eighth. After Ben Rortvedt singled, a wild pitch brought him home, and Ji Hwan Bae followed with an RBI single to cut the deficit to 6-2.

The Red Sox answered right back in the bottom of the eighth. A sacrifice fly by Delay and back-to-back RBI singles by Mickey Gasper and Nate Eaton pushed the lead to 9-2.

On the mound, Bryce Conley started for Syracuse and allowed one run in four innings. Tanner Witt followed and surrendered two runs in the sixth. Ryan Lambert recorded two outs and gave up three earned runs, while Alex Carrillo tossed a scoreless seventh with two strikeouts. Mets catcher Onix Vega pitched the eighth inning, surrendering three runs.

Mets pitchers totaled a season-high 13 walks but stranded 16 Worcester runners on base. The Red Sox hit 7-for-25 with runners in scoring position.

Syracuse continues its series with Worcester on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Jonah Tong is slated to start for the Mets against right-hander Jack Anderson for the Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

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International League Stories from April 25, 2026

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