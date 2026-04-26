Norfolk Comeback Falls Short Saturday
Published on April 25, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NOROFLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (10-16) fell to the Memphis Redbirds (17-9), 8-7, on Saturday night at Harbor Park. The loss puts the Tides behind 3-2 into Sunday's series finale.
Cade Povich earned a quality start for the Tides. He lasted 6.0 innings, allowing three runs on five hits (two home runs) and two walks while striking out five. He threw 87 pitches, 56 for strikes.
Christian Encarnacion-Strand led the Tides offense. He knocked a two-run single in the first inning, and ripped a go-ahead RBI triple in the seventh. He finished the night 2-for-5 with two runs, the triple and three RBI.
After the Tides took a 5-3 lead in the seventh inning, Memphis put up five runs on four hits and a couple walks to take the lead in the eighth. Norfolk scratched two runs across in the ninth on an RBI double by Payton Eeles, followed by an RBI single by Willy Vasquez. But the comeback would not be complete the comeback in the 8-7 loss.
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