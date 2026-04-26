Norfolk Drops Series Finale To Memphis
Published on April 26, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (10-17) fell to the Memphis Redbirds (18-9), 14-4, on Sunday at Harbor Park. The Tides fall 4-2 in the homestand to Memphis.
The big inning came for Memphis in the third inning, scoring nine unearned runs. Since MLBAM started recording games in 2005, it was the most unearned runs allowed by the Tides in an inning in franchise history.
Silas Ardoin led the Tides in offense. He went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and three RBI. After an off day tomorrow, the Tides head to Nashville for a six-game road trip.
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