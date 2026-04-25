Encarnacion-Strand Walks Off For Norfolk
Published on April 24, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (10-15) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (16-9), 1-0, in 10 innings at Harbor Park. Both teams could not score in regulation, but Norfolk would walk off in the 10th for the win.
Norfolk's 10-inning shutout combined between Cameron Weston (3.2 IP, 6 SO), Gerald Ogando (1.1 IP, SO), Dietrich Enns (1.0 IP), Nick Raquet (1.0 IP, 2 SO), Jayvien Sandridge (1.0 IP, 2 SO), and Josh Walker (2.0 IP, 3 SO). Memphis would leave eight runners on base, while Norfolk's staff only walked two.
With the game scoreless into the 10th, Memphis was able to get the runner to third. However, Walker was able to get out of the inning. With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the 10th, Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit a ball over the right fielder's head for the walk-off win.
Game five of the series is tomorrow night, with first pitch at 6:35 pm. The series is tied 2-2.
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