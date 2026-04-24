Chasers Charities Awards Spring 2026 Chasin' Dreams Grants

Published on April 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - Chasers Charities, the charitable arm of the Omaha Storm Chasers, is proud to announce the recipients of the Spring 2026 Chasin' Dreams Grant, awarding over $16,000 to four local programs to improve access to safe, playable fields for youth baseball and softball throughout the community.

Since launching in 2016, the bi-annual Chasin' Dreams Grant has supported 36 nonprofits with more than $140,000 in grants. This spring's recipients are the Black Police Officers Association of Omaha, Echoes Athletic Association, Grover Little League and St. Thomas More Athletics.

The Black Police Officers Association of Omaha (BPOA) recently created a new baseball field in North Omaha - the Monroe Coleman Field - and will use its grant to purchase a pitching machine, an essential tool for providing safe opportunities for local youth. Echoes Athletic Association will apply its funding toward repairing two backstops, improving both safety and usability for their players.

Grover Little League plans to use its grant to repair a mower that maintains its three fields, ensuring consistent playability throughout the season. St. Thomas More Athletics will complete a fence line around their field, helping prevent damage caused by vehicles encroaching on the playing surface.

The Chasin' Dreams Grant is awarded twice annually. Organizations interested in applying for the next cycle are encouraged to visit chaserscharities.org for application guidelines. The deadline for the next cycle is August 31, 2026.







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