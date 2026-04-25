Callihan and Wendzel Homer to Clinch Indians Series Victory
Published on April 24, 2026 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians utilized seven strikeouts from Thomas Harrington and a pair of home runs by Tyler Callihan and Davis Wendzel to defeat the St. Paul Saints in comeback fashion at Victory Field on Friday night, 4-3. The win clinched Indy's first series victory of the season.
An RBI single by Esmerlyn Valdez in the first inning began the scoring, with the Saints (9-15) tying and taking the lead on home runs by Alex Jackson and Gabby Gonzales in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively. Down 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth, a leadoff walk to Mitch Jebb set up Callihan's game-tying two-run homer.
Wendzel's solo shot led off the bottom of the seventh to give the Indians (10-15) the lead and cap the scoring against Matt Bowman (L, 1-1).
Joe La Sorsa tossed a perfect inning to open the game before Harrington took over and fanned seven over 5.0 innings. Harrington allowed three runs on six hits over a season-high 5.0 frames. Brandon Neeck (W, 1-1), Chris Devenski and Michael Darrell-Hicks (S, 1) slammed the door with 3.0 hitless innings.
The Indians will go for their fifth straight win on Saturday afternoon at 4:05 PM. RHP Noah Davis (1-2, 2.74) will take the mound for Indianapolis against RHP Mike Paredes (0-1, 16.20).
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