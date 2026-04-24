WooSox Game Information

Published on April 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







APRIL 24th SYRACUSE (12-11) at WORCESTER (13-10) 6:05 pm

Syracuse Mets RHP Daniel Duarte (0-0, 4.91) vs. Worcester Red Sox LHP Michael Sansone (0-0, 0.00)

Night Shift - After winning back-to-back weekday matinees at Polar Park the past two afternoons, the Worcester Red Sox return to night action when they host the Syracuse Mets in game four of their 6-game series this evening at 6:05 pm at Polar Park with UniBank Fireworks to follow the game (set to the music of the future Ms. Kelce). Worcester is just 3-7 in night games this season compared to 10-3 in day games. After tonight's game four, the final two games of the series will be afternoon affairs tomorrow (Saturday) at 4:05 pm and Sunday at 1:05 pm. Tonight's game is live on NESN+ and on NASH 98.9 FM and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

Advantage Worcester - Worcester and Syracuse entered this series on Tuesday tied atop the International League East division. The WooSox have pulled a game ahead of the Mets thanks to their wins the past two days. So the Sox are alone in 2nd place in the IL East at 13-10, just a 1/2 game behind 1st-place Lehigh Valley (14-10). Memphis and Gwinnett are tied for the overall league lead with their 16-8 records good for 1st-place in the IL West division.

Turning the Beat Around - Worcester has won 3 of their last 4 games following their season-high 5-game losing streak from April 14-18 (all in Nashville). On Sunday, April 12th they were 10-4 and atop the IL East division. Their victories the past two days have kept the WooSox above .500 - where they have been all month of April.

The probable pitching match-ups for the remainder of the series vs. the Syracuse Mets at Polar Park:

Sat. 4:05 pm NESN+ RHP Bryce Conley (0-0, 5.40) vs. RHP Isaac Coffey (0-1, 2.70)

Sun. 1:05 pm NESN+ Tape RHP Jonah Tong (1-1, 5.66) vs. RHP Jack Anderson (1-0, 3.72)

WooSox Promotions during this homestand at Polar Park this week and weekend vs. Syracuse...

School Vacation Week, presented by Southwick's Zoo (Zoo animals will be visiting Polar Park all week/weekend)

Tonight, 6:05 pm "Sparks Fly" UniBank Fireworks: A Night for Showgirls; WooU Night. Two Donkeys (save the comments!) from Southwick's Zoo will be in attendance.

Saturday, 4:05 pm A Special Saturday in the Park where fans can purchase $2 Hot Dogs (Coney Island and Hebrew Nationals), $2 12-ounce drafts of Coors Light and Masshole Light Lager, and $2 bottles of Polar water; Autism Acceptance Day; Most Improved Student Day; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting).

Sunday, 1:05 pm Polish Heritage Day; Lancaster & Webster Town Takeover; Most Improved Student Day; Kids Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.

Warm & Hot Sox -

Kristian Campbell Has currently hit in 8 straight games after having his 9-game hitting streak snapped on April 11. Overall has hit safely in 17 of his last 18 games (20-for-69, .290) with 2 2B, 1 HR, 10 RBI.

Vinny Capra Had his 13-game on-base streak end on April 17 (0-for-2, RBI SF). Has hit in 12 of his last 15 games (15-for-50, .300) with 5 2B, 2 HR, 12 RBI, 16 runs scored. Is tied for T4th in the league with 18 runs scored.

Allan Castro Had his 7-game hitting streak stopped on Sunday. Has hit in 9 of his last 11 games (12-for-44, .273) with 2 HR & 9 RBI.

Tsung-Che Cheng Became first WooSox player to hit for the cycle on April 10 vs. Columbus.

Jason Delay Hit in 7 of his last 10 games (9-for-33, .273) with 4 2B, 1 HR & 8 RBI.

Nate Eaton Is 7-for-17 (.412) with 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, and 4 runs scored in his last 4 games.

Mickey Gasper Had his 9-game hitting streak snapped on April 11. Has hit in 16 of his 19 games played thus far (22-for-73, .301) with 5 2B, 3 HR, 19 RBI. Is T4th in league in RBI (19), 8th in in BB (19) and 8th in OBP (.446).

Braiden Ward Has 8 HBP in his 15 games played. Is 6th in league in Stolen Bases (9).

Jake Bennett Is 2-1 with an 0.86 ERA in 5 GS (3 R, 2 ER in 21 IP). He is 2nd in the league with his 0.86 ERA, has the 4rd Lowest Batting Average Against (.162), and is 2nd in WHIP (0.71).

Tayron Guerrero Is tied for 4th in the International League with 3 Saves.







International League Stories from April 24, 2026

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