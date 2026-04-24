Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 24 at Scranton/WB

Published on April 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (12-12) vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders (12-11)

Friday - 6:35 p.m. ET - PNC Field - Moosic, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Andry Lara (1-2, 5.06) vs. RHP Adam Kloffenstein (0-1, 7.27)

EXTRA SAUCE: The Rochester Red Wings and Scranton/WB RailRiders needed 11 innings to determine their Thursday night matchup in Moosic, PA, which ultimately resulted in a 6-5 RailRiders victory...Rochester faced a two-run deficit heading into the ninth, but clutch hitting from 2B PHILLIP GLASSER, PH ABIMELEC ORTIZ, and RF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN sent the Red Wings to extra innings for the first time this season...over the course of the contest, Franklin paced the offense with three hits in six at-bats out of the leadoff spot, and CF ANDREW PINCKNEY put together another multi-hit performance...Rochester looks to re-tie the series at two games apiece in game four tonight, sending RHP ANDRY LARA to the mound against RailRiders right-hander Adam Kloffenstein...

Rochester sent a season-high 20 men to the plate with runners in scoring position last night (last: 20 on 5/2/25 vs. LHV), their most against Scranton/WB since 5/7/2022.

12 pitches from both starting pitchers last night registered at 100 MPH or higher, four from Red Wings starter RHP LUIS PERALES and eight from RailRiders RHP Carlos Lagrange.

ANDRY THE GIANT: RHP ANDRY LARA will make the start for Rochester tonight, his fourth start (5th app.) this season...the Coro, Venezuela native is coming off a start in which he allowed four earned on eight hits across 5.0 full innings, while striking out six and walking one...through his first two road appearances (1 GS) this season, Lara is 1-0 with a 1.00 ERA (1 ER/9.0 IP) and 0.89 WHIP.

TO BE FRANK: Leading off last night for the Red Wings, RF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN went 3-for-6 with a double and two singles, while adding an RBI in the ninth to give Rochester the late lead...among all International League hitters with at-least 50 at-bats in the leadoff spot in the order this season, the Arkansas product ranks seventh with a .402 OBP, and is T-7th with 20 total hits...all three of his hits came off right-handed pitching, increasing his season batting average to .302 (19-for-63) with all three of his doubles coming against right-handers...

This marked Franklin's first three-hit game since 8/22/2025 vs. TOL...he is now one of four Red Wings with at least three hits in a game this season, and is the first Red Wing to log six at-bats since Nick Schnell on 9/7/2025 at MEM.

EXTRA, EXTRA, READ ALL ABOUT IT: The Red Wings 11-inning loss last night marked their first extra-inning game of the season, in their 24th game...this is the deepest Rochester has been into the season before treating fans to free baseball since 2015 (33 games)...despite the loss, the Red Wings have picked up 33 extra-inning wins since becoming a Nationals affiliate in 2021, tied for sixth-most among all International League teams.

ROLL TIDE: RF ANDREW PINCKNEY picked up two hits last night for the third time in his last four games last night, going 2-for-5 with a double and a pair of runs scored...the Alabama product has also notched a hit in nine of his last 10 games dating back to the series opener at LHV on 4/8, and carries a .342 batting average (13-for-38) with a .980 OPS and four XBH (2 HR, 2 2B) over that stretch...

Pinckney is now just two runs away from 100 as a Red Wing, which would make him one of seven players in the Nationals era (since 2021) to cross the plate triple-digit times.

IN A PINCH: Coming off the bench to pinch hit for SS ZACK SHORT in the ninth inning last night, ABIMELEC ORTIZ came through in a big way with a game-tying RBI double into the right-center field gap...the two-bagger marked Ortiz's sixth of the season to pull him even with INF TREY LIPSCOMB for the team lead, tied for second-most among all Nationals Minor Leaguers behind Fredericksburg INF Luke Dickerson (9)...in 11 at-bats as a pinch hitter in his career, the Puerto Rico native has picked up five hits (.455) including a home run, last night's double and four RBI...

Ortiz is the second Red Wing this season to pinch hit in the ninth and tie the game (YOHANDY MORALES, 3/29 at JAX).

PAY THE TOLMAN: Covering 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen last night, southpaw ERIK TOLMAN limited the RailRiders offense to one hit while striking out five and walking none in his eighth appearance of the season...he is the first Red Wings reliever to strike out five in 2.0 innings of work since RHP Joan Adon on 6/29/2025 vs. SYR...

Tolman topped out at 95.9 MPH with his sinker last night...he averages 96.2 MPH on the pitch this season, second-fastest among all left-handed International League relievers.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2005: 21 years ago tonight, the Red Wings sent eight men to the plate in the first and scored five runs...RF MICHAEL RYAN delivered the big blow of the inning, a three-run shot that put Rochester ahead by five...that would be enough for Rochester starting pitcher RHP BOOF BONSER, who allowed three earned on four hits across 7.0 full innings...RHP WILLIE EYRE came on to close things out in the ninth, inducing a pair of groundouts and a flyout to secure his third save of the season.







International League Stories from April 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.