Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 23 at Scranton/WB

Published on April 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (12-11) vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders (11-11)

Thursday - 6:35 p.m. ET - PNC Field - Moosic, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Luis Perales (0-3, 5.06) vs. RHP Carlos Lagrange (0-2, 4.30)

SCRANTON WHAT? THE ELECTRIC CITY: The Rochester Red Wings bounced back from a series-opening loss with a shut-out victory over Scranton/WB Wednesday night, 2-0...Red Wings starter RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN turned in 4.2 scoreless innings on the mound while allowing just two hits, and four Red Wings relievers combined to hold the RailRiders hitless over the final 4.1 innings...offensively, RF ANDREW PINCKNEY provided the power with a solo homer in the top of the seventh to stretch the lead to two...Rochester and Scranton/WB will go again tonight in game three of their six-game series, with the series knotted at a game apiece...RHP LUIS PERALES will take the mound for the Red Wings, against hard-throwing RailRiders RHP Carlos Lagrange...

This is the sixth time since 2004, and the first time since 7/22/2021, that Rochester has shut out Scranton/WB at PNC Field.

YOU SNOOZE, YOU LUIS: Taking the mound for the Red Wings tonight will be RHP LUIS PERALES ...the Guacara, Venezuela native is coming off his fourth start of the season in game one of a doubleheader on 4/17 vs. BUF, where he allowed three earned on two hits across 3.1 innings, while striking out five and walking three...Perales averages 98.8 MPH on his fastball this season, second-fastest among all Triple-A starting pitchers behind tonight's opposing starter RHP Carlos Lagrange (99.2)...

In his previous start on 4/17, three pitches registered at 100 MPH or above for the second time this season (3/29), bringing his season total to nine.

POPPIN' CHAMPLAIN: Making his second start in a Red Wings uniform last night, RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN held Scranton/WB scoreless through 4.2 innings of work, allowing just two hits while striking out five and walking one...through both of his starts in 2026, the right-hander out of California has surrendered four hits across 8.2 innings, holding opponents to a .138 batting average (4-for-29) with eight strikeouts and two walks.

HOT PINCK: Making the start in right field for the Red Wings last night, ANDREW PINCKNEY notched one of two extra-base hits from Rochester's offense via a solo homer in the seventh...the Alabama product finished the night 1-for-4, and has now picked up a hit in each of his last four games and eight of his last nine dating back to 4/8 at LHV...he is also one of six Red Wings with at least two homers this season, and is the only player to have multiple on the road...

Pinckney now has 23 homers as a Red Wing since his Triple-A debut in 2024, surpassing Nationals INF Luis Garcia Jr. for fourth-most in the Nationals era (since 2021)...15 of those homers have come on the road, tied with Jake Noll for second-most behind Travis Blankenhorn (22).

WINS-DAY: With last night's victory, the Red Wings moved to 4-0 in Wednesday games for the first time since 2023...among all International League teams in their second game of the week, Rochester's pitching staff leads the way in WHIP (1.06), BAA (.167), hits allowed (21), runs allowed (10), and saves (3) while ranking third with a 2.50 ERA (10 ER/36.0 IP)...on the offensive side of the ball, the Red Wings are T-3rd in homers (7), and rank fourth in SLG (.446)

Rochester and Gwinnett are the only two Triple-A teams with four wins and no losses on Wednesday this season...1B YOHANDY MORALES leads the way with a .467 average (7-for-15), T-7th highest in the International League (min. 10 AB).

CLOSING TIME: For the first time since 5/14/2023 vs. WOR (7.0 IP), the Red Wings bullpen held their opponents hitless through at least 4.1 innings of work...RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE was first in relief, finishing the fifth and covering the sixth with a pair of strikeouts and a walk to earn his first win of the season...RHP PAXTON SCHULTZ and RHP ORLANDO RIBALTA followed with 1.0 inning apiece, with each of them logging a strikeout...RHP EDDY YEAN came on in the ninth and struck out a batter of his own to lock down his team-leading third save of the season, tied for third-most in the International League...

This is the second time this season (4/2) and fifth time since 2004 that Rochester pitching has held the Yankees' top affiliate to two hits in a game...this is the first time they have done so at PNC Field since 7/13/2018.

ALL YO-HANDS ON DECK: 1B YOHANDY MORALES notched one of the Red Wings' two multi-hit efforts in last night's win, going 2-for-4 with his first double of the year to raise his team-leading batting average to .319 (22-for-69)...the Miami product is now slashing .344/.388/.459 across 18 games in April with 21 total hits, tied for the most of any Nationals Minor Leaguer across the month with Harrisburg INF Cayden Wallace...he is one of two Red Wings with at least five multi-hit games this season, joining CF DYLAN CREWS (6).

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...1997: 29 years ago today the Red Wings hosted Norfolk at what was then a newly opened Frontier Field, picking up a 5-2 victory in a contest that lasted two hours and 29 minutes...C TIM LAKER provided the power with a monster home run over the left field videoboard, becoming the first Red Wing to accomplish the feat in the new stadium...LHP RICK KRIVDA picked up the win on the mound, one of his team-leading 14 that season (T-2nd most in the IL)...RHP BRIAN WILLIAMS covered the ninth and picked up his fifth save, en route to eight in eight attempts in his sixth season at the Triple-A level.







International League Stories from April 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.