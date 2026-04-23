Six RailRiders Games on WQMY-TV in 2026

Published on April 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are partnering with MyTV WQMY to broadcast six games in 2026 on local television in NEPA. This long-standing coverage begins tonight as the RailRiders host the Rochester Red Wings at PNC Field and will continue throughout the season, highlighting the Yankees' top affiliate against some of the best prospects and rivals Minor League Baseball has to offer.

RailRiders 2026 MyTV WQMY Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, April 23 vs. Rochester - 6:35 P.M. first pitch

Tuesday, May 26 vs. Worcester - 6:05 P.M. first pitch

Tuesday, June 9 vs. Lehigh Valley - 7:05 P.M. first pitch

Tuesday, August 4 vs. Rochester - 7:05 P.M. first pitch

Wednesday, August 19 vs Charlotte - 7:05 P.M. first pitch

Tuesday, September 1 vs. Lehigh Valley - 7:05 P.M. first pitch

Adam Marco, the "Voice of the RailRiders," will call the action alongside DJ Eberle. Davies. Airtime is slated for five minutes prior to first pitch.

For more information, call (570) 969-BALL or visit www.swbrailriders.com.







International League Stories from April 23, 2026

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