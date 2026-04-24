RailRiders Survive in 11

Published on April 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders walked-off the Rochester Red Wings 6-5 on Thursday night at PNC Field. Jasson Domínguez provided the go-ahead single in the eleventh to seal the victory.

Rochester scored the first run of the game in the second frame. Nationals #19 prospect Andrew Pickney singled to reach and scored on an error for a 1-0 advantage.

In the bottom half of the inning, SWB bounced back. Ali Sánchez walked and a home run off the bat of Jonathan Ornelas gave the team a 2-0 lead.

Yankees #2 prospect Carlos Lagrange shut down the Red Wings in the next frame by striking out the side. But the visitors tied things up in the next inning. An RBI single from Trey Lipscomb evened the score.

The RailRiders battled back in the fifth when Jasson Domínguez sent a runner home on a groundout. Oswaldo Cabrera followed up with a bases loaded walk, on an overturned challenged pitch, to put SWB ahead by two.

In the ninth inning, the Red Wings went to work. They recorded five consecutive hits to score three runs and give them a 5-4 advantage.

SWB did not go quietly in the home half. Ornelas led off with a single and Max Schuemann followed with one of his own to push him into scoring position. A Spencer Jones groundout tied things up and forced extra innings.

Zach Messinger (W, 2-0) was spectacular in additional innings to keep the inherited runner from scoring. The RailRiders had an opportunity with the bases full in the tenth but couldn't push a run across.

The home team was ready to rock in their first time seeing the eleventh frame this season. Ornelas started on second as the inherited runner and Schuemann took a walk down to first. A wild pitch sent them both into scoring position. Domínguez shot a bullet over the head of the center fielder for a walk-off RBI single. The RailRiders won 6-5.

Lagrange pitched five innings of work allowing two runs, one earned, on four hits. He struck out a season-high eight batters. Andre Granillo (L, 0-2) took the loss for Rochester.

The RailRiders continue their series with the Red Wings on Friday night at PNC Field. Righty Adam Kloffenstein will take the bump for SWB against RHP Andry Lara for Rochester. First pitch is slated for 6:35 PM. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 12-11







International League Stories from April 23, 2026

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