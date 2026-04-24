Iowa Shut out in 1-0 Loss to Louisville

Published on April 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (12-11) were held scoreless for the first time this season in a 1-0 loss to the Louisville Bats (14-10), on Thursday afternoon at Principal Park.

In a game that featured two of the top offenses in the International League, the game was scoreless through five innings. Louisville scored the only run of the contest on a two out RBI double to jump in front 1-0.

Iowa matched a season low of three hits, only mustering two through the first eight innings. After a one out single in the ninth inning by Dylan Carlson brought the potential winning run to the plate, the Cubs grounded into a double play to end the game.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jordan Wicks started the game, making the second appearance of his Major League rehab assignment. He threw 2.2 innings, allowing five hits and one walk while striking out two.

Iowa also turned five double plays in the game, the most they have had in a single game since August 5, 2021.

Iowa continues their six game series against Louisville on Friday, with first pitch slated for 7:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from April 23, 2026

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