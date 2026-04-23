Homestand Highlights: Wings vs. WooSox April 28-May 3

Published on April 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Red Wings host the Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox top affiliate) at ESL Ballpark April 28-May 3. The Homestand Highlights are presented by the New York Governor's Traffic Safety Committee.

Tickets for all Red Wings home games are available 24/7 at RedWingsBaseball.com, over the phone at (585) 423-WING (9464), or in person at the Red Wings Ticket Office from 10 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday.

TUESDAY, APRIL 28 vs. WORCESTER RED SOX

Gates open at 5 PM, game time 6:05 PM

HALF-PRICED TICKET TUESDAY: 100-Level and 200 -Level tickets available for half-price, presented by M&T Bank.

iSMASH ROCHESTER AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign in a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by iSmash Rochester.

GARDEN FACTORY WEEK: Presented by The Garden Factory.

FOOD SPECIALS: Chef's Special - Linguini in White Clam Sauce at Black Angus...New England Clam Chowder, Meatballs in a Cup at Home Plate...Mozzarella Sticks at Batter Up. All food specials subject to change.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29 vs. WORCESTER RED SOX

Gates open at 5 PM, game time 6:05 PM

iSMASH ROCHESTER AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign in a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by iSmash Rochester.

GARDEN FACTORY WEEK: Presented by The Garden Factory.

FOOD SPECIALS: New England Clam Chowder, Meatballs in a Cup at Home Plate...Philly Cheese Steak Calzone at Mama Mittsy's. All food specials subject to change.

THURSDAY, APRIL 30 vs. WORCESTER RED SOX

Gates open at 10 AM, game time 11:05 AM

CAREERS IN SPORTS DAY Local high school and middle school students can learn from experts in many facets of a sports career. Advance registration required, call (585) 454-1001, ext. 3031 for information on discounted group tickets and the program.

COLLEGE DAY: College students with ID get a $16 ticket and $5 in Diamond Dollars (can be used at concessions or the Team Store), presented by St. John Fisher University.

iSMASH ROCHESTER AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign in a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by iSmash Rochester.

GARDEN FACTORY WEEK: Presented by The Garden Factory.

FOOD SPECIALS: New England Clam Chowder, Meatballs in a Cup at Home Plate...Boneless Wings at Batter Up. All food specials subject to change.

FRIDAY, MAY 1 vs. WORCESTER RED SOX

Gates open at 5 PM, game time 6:05 PM

FORD FRIDAY: The latest Ford vehicles will be on display in front of the ballpark, with plenty of Ford giveaway items happening during the game.

BARK IN THE PARK: Dogs and their humans are welcome, special ticket and Plymouth Ave. entrance required to bring your dog. Click here for our Bark in the Park information page. Presented by Lollypop Farm.

TEACHER APPRECIATION NIGHT Click here for discounted group tickets for educators and their families, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union.

iSMASH ROCHESTER AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign in a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by iSmash Rochester.

FOOD SPECIALS: New England Clam Chowder, Meatballs in a Cup at Home Plate...Fish Fry with French Fries, Coleslaw, Lemon, and Tartar Sauce at Batter Up. All food specials subject to change

SATURDAY, MAY 2 vs. WORCESTER RED SOX

Gates open at noon, game time 1:05 PM

CITY OF ROCHESTER CLEAN SWEEP DAY: Volunteers get a free Clean Sweep T-shirt, a light breakfast, a free ticket to the game, and a voucher for food and drink at the game. Free parking will be available in Lot D to those wearing Clean Sweep t-shirts. Student volunteers can receive Participation in Government certificates. Click here for the official Clean Sweep information and registration page. Presented by The City of Rochester

iSMASH ROCHESTER AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign in a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by iSmash Rochester.

FOOD SPECIALS: New England Clam Chowder, Meatballs in a Cup at Home Plate...Brownie Sundae at Batter Up. All food specials subject to change.

SUNDAY, MAY 3 vs. WORCESTER RED SOX

Gates open at noon, game time 1:05 PM

KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB DAY: Since 1927, the Red Wings Knot Hole Kids Club -- available for Wings fans ages 4-12 -- presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has provided an affordable baseball experience for generations of Rochesterians. Help us celebrate the 100th season of the Knot Hole Kids Club! In 2026, every Sunday home game will be a Knot Hole Kids Club game. Click here for Knot Hole Kids Club membership information.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: After the game, kids can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy presented by Wegmans.

iSMASH ROCHESTER AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign in a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by iSmash Rochester.

FOOD SPECIALS: New England Clam Chowder, Meatballs in a Cup at Home Plate...Raspberry Funnel Cake at Batter Up and Ice Cream Plus. All food specials subject to change.







International League Stories from April 23, 2026

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