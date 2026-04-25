RailRiders Hand Red Wings Second-Straight Walk-Off Loss

Published on April 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Yet again, the Rochester Red Wings (12-12) and Scranton/WB RailRiders (12-11) needed extra innings to determine a back-and-forth contest. The RailRiders walked things off for the second-straight night Friday, beating the Red Wings by a score of 4-3 in 10 innings. Rochester starter RHP Andry Lara dazzled on the mound, becoming the fourth International League pitcher to turn in 7.0 shutout innings in 2026. Solo homers were responsible for both Red Wings runs in the ballgame, one each off the bat of 2B Phillip Glasser and DH Yohandy Morales.

After two scoreless frames on both sides to kick things off, Rochester got things started in the top of the third. Phillip Glasser worked a full count to lead off the inning and on the seventh pitch of the at-bat, he turned on a sweeper and deposited it 374 feet to right field and over the wall for a solo home run. Scranton/WB was able to escape further damage in the inning, and the Red Wings took a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the third.

The score remained the same through the fourth and into the top of the fifth. After two quick outs, Scranton/WB made a pitching change to face Yohandy Morales. The Miami product, not unlike Glasser in the third, worked a full count before he jumped on the fifth pitch he saw and drove it to straightaway center field. When the ball eventually landed 395 feet from home plate and over the wall, Rochester had taken a 2-0 lead via their second solo blast.

Scranton/WB came to bat in the bottom of the eighth still down a pair of runs. DH Seth Brown led off the inning with the walk and was replaced at first base by PR Duke Ellis, who promptly stole second. 1B Ernesto Martinez Jr. then made it three full-count homers in the ballgame, tying things up at 2-2 with a two-run shot to right field.

Both teams traded zeroes in the ninth, and the Red Wings and RailRiders headed to extra-innings for the second-straight night. Yohandy Morales led off the top of the 10th with his second extra-base hit of the night, this time a double the other way to right, allowing ghost runner CF Dylan Crews to scamper home for the leading run. 3B Andrés Chaparro notched a one-out single to put runners on the corners, but two strikeouts ended the threat and sent this one to the bottom of the 10th with the score at 3-2.

Staying in the game as the designated hitter, Duke Ellis dropped down a bunt to lead off the ensuing half-inning. In a wacky sequence of events, Chaparro came up the third base line and made a clean throw to second baseman Phillip Glasser covering first. However, interference was called up the first base line, allowing Ellis to reach first as ghost runner 3B Oswaldo Cabrera advanced to third. Ellis stole his second base of the game in the following at-bat, and moved to third to replace Cabrera when he scored the tying run on a wild pitch in the same sequence. Ernesto Martinez Jr. then finished things off, roping a single up the middle to cap off the RailRiders second consecutive walk-off win, 4-3.

Andry Lara took the ball first for the Red Wings and delivered their longest start of 2026. The right-hander turned in 7.0 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits with nine strikeouts and no walks. RHP Paxton Schultz covered the eighth, and allowed two earned via a two-run homer, while walking one. RHP Jackson Rutledge turned in a clean ninth with a walk, and allowed two unearned on one hit in the 10th.

RHP Andry Lara is Friday night's Red Wings player of the game. The Coro, Venezuela native turned in 7.0 dominant innings pitched and nine strikeouts, both of which tied his career high. He became the first Red Wing to toss at least 7.0 shutout innings against the RailRiders since Kohl Stewart on July 30, 2018, and the first to do so at PNC Field since Brian Duensing on July 28, 2007.

Rochester looks to get back into the win column against the RailRiders in game five of their six-game set Saturday afternoon. The New York Yankees top affiliate will send RHP Dom Hamel to the mound for his 12th career appearance, and seventh start against the Red Wings. The first pitch will be at 3:05 p.m.







International League Stories from April 24, 2026

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