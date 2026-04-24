SWB Game Notes - April 24, 2026

Published on April 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Rochester Red Wings (12-12) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (12-11)

April 24, 2026 | Game 24 | Home Game 10 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M. |

RH Andry Lara (1-2, 5.06) vs RH Adam Kloffenstein (0-1, 7.27)

Lara (4/18 @ BUF): 5.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 6 SO, 91 P (55 S) [Bisons, 6-3]

Kloffenstein (4/18-1 @ SYR): 2.1 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 HR, 1 BB, 3 SO, 63 P (43 S) [Mets, 9-4]

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (April 23, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders walked-off the Rochester Red Wings 6-5 on Thursday night at PNC Field. Jasson Domínguez provided the go-ahead single in the eleventh to seal the victory.

Rochester scored the first run of the game in the second frame. Nationals #19 prospect Andrew Pickney singled to reach and scored on an error for a 1-0 advantage. In the bottom half of the inning, SWB bounced back. Ali Sánchez walked and a home run off the bat of Jonathan Ornelas gave the team a 2-0 lead. Yankees #2 prospect Carlos Lagrange shut down the Red Wings in the next frame by striking out the side. But the visitors tied things up in the next inning. An RBI single from Trey Lipscomb evened the score.

The RailRiders battled back in the fifth when Jasson Domínguez sent a runner home on a groundout. Oswaldo Cabrera followed up with a bases loaded walk, on an overturned challenged pitch, to put SWB ahead by two. In the ninth inning, the Red Wings went to work. They recorded five consecutive hits to score three runs and give them a 5-4 advantage. SWB did not go quietly in the home half. Ornelas led off with a single and Max Schuemann followed with one of his own to push him into scoring position. A Spencer Jones groundout tied things up and forced extra innings.

Zach Messinger (W, 2-0) was spectacular in additional innings to keep the inherited runner from scoring. The RailRiders had an opportunity with the bases full in the tenth but couldn't push a run across. The home team was ready to rock in their first time seeing the eleventh frame this season. Ornelas started on second as the inherited runner and Schuemann took a walk down to first. A wild pitch sent them both into scoring position. Domínguez shot a bullet over the head of the center fielder for a walk-off RBI single. The RailRiders won 6-5. Lagrange pitched five innings of work allowing two runs, one earned, on four hits. He struck out a season-high eight batters. Andre Granillo (L, 0-2) took the loss for Rochester.

NEWS AND NOTES

HIGH HEAT - Yankees #2 Carlos Lagrange impressed in his last start night tying a season high eight strikeouts. The 22-year-old tossed eight pitches in triple digits with a 102.6 fastball having the highest velocity. Lagrange, who is the 69th overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline, jumped up ten spots. He holds a 3.66 earned run average in 19.2 innings.

BRADLEY'S BEST - Reliever Bradley Hanner lowered his earned run average to 1.74 in his seven appearances. Hanner has not allowed a run in his last four outings, compiling 5.1 clean innings. In that time, he has let up just five hits and one walk while striking out eight. The 27-year-old was originally drafted by Minnesota in the 21st round in 2019 but signed as a free agent with New York on December 16.

VOLPE IN THE HOUSE - Yankees MLB Rehabber Anthony Volpe had the night off yesterday and is scheduled to play nine innings in the contest today. Last week, the 24-year-old played in four games compiling 11 at-bats and recording four hits, two runs, and a pair of stolen bases. Volpe underwent left shoulder arthroscopy and labral repair procedure on 10/14 to repair a partially torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder that he played through after injuring it on May 3 during a diving defensive play. Back in 2022, Volpe played in just 22 games for the RailRiders hitting .236 with three home runs to finish out the season. The very next year he was named the Yankees starting shortstop and made the Opening Day roster. Volpe was the 1st round pick by New York in 2019 out of Delbarton (NJ).

BULLPEN BETTER- The RailRiders bullpen holds a 3.83 earned run average now in 23 games played. This is fourth best in Triple-A while compiling nine wins and five saves. The relievers have issued the least number of walks at the minor league's highest level, which is 47 base on balls. With starting pitching going deep and a few doubleheaders mixed in, the bullpen has only pitched 87.0 innings this season.

EXTRA ENERGY- With last night's extra inning contest, SWB has now played in just two extended games this season. The first was on March 29 at Buffalo when a seven-inning contest became 10 frames. The RailRiders won 5-4. Yesterday was their first time in the eleventh inning, marking another win in three hours and twenty-five minutes. The team has also recorded two walks-off victories thanks to Jasson Domínguez last night and Ali Sánchez on April 9 vs Durham with his game ending home run.







International League Stories from April 24, 2026

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