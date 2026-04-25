Jacksonville Snaps Five-Game Losing Skid in 6-3 Win over Gwinnett

Published on April 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp snapped their five-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Gwinnett Stripers Friday night at Gwinnett Field.

After a scoreless first, Jacksonville (12-13) lit up the scoreboard in the top of the second. Kemp Alderman (3) led off the inning with a solo homer off Gwinnett (16-9) hurler Lucas Bruan (L, 1-1). Two batters later Maximo Acosta and Jesús Bastidas swatted consecutive singles. With two runners on, Jared Serna (1) blasted a three-run home run, pushing the Jumbo Shrimp advantage to 4-0.

The Stripers battled back in the bottom of the second. With one out, José Azócar (2) smacked a solo shot off Jacksonville lefty Robby Snelling (W, 2-1).

Gwinnett followed with a run in the bottom of the third. Brewer Hicklen started the frame with a base hit and went to third on a pair of groundouts. After Rowdy Tellez drew a free pass, a wild pitch scored Hicklen cutting the deficit to 4-2.

The Jumbo Shrimp added to their tally in the top of the sixth. With one out, Ethan O'Donnell was hit by a pitch, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error. Acosta brought in O'Donnell on a fielder's choice, increasing the advantage to three. Bastidas reached on a fielding error, allowing Acosta to move first to third. Matthew Etzel drove in Acosta with a base hit, pushing the lead back up to four.

The Stripers plated their final run in the bottom of the ninth. With one out, Ben Gamel doubled and scored on a base hit from Luke Williams. William Kempner struck out Hicklen and Jim Jarvis, snapping Jacksonville's five-game skid.

Jacksonville and Gwinnett continue their six-game set with Saturday's 6:05 p.m. contest. Coverage begins at 5:50 on ESPN 690 and espn690.com.

The Jumbo Shrimp will hand the ball to RHP Bradley Blalock (0-1, 2.25 ERA).







International League Stories from April 24, 2026

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