RailRiders Outlast Rochester in 10

Published on April 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders walked off the Rochester Red Wings 4-3 Friday night at PNC Field. Held scoreless through seven frames, the RailRiders tied the game in the eighth and won the game in the tenth for their second straight walk-off victory in extra innings against the Red Wings.

Rochester opened the offense in the third inning with a solo home run from Phillip Glasser off RailRiders starter Adam Kloffenstein, giving the Red Wings a 1-0 advantage.

With two outs in the fifth, Kloffenstein was relieved by Yerry De Los Santos, who surrendered a home run to Nationals #18 Prospect Yohandy Morales. This put the Red Wings ahead by two.

Through 6.2 innings, Rochester starter Andry Lara faced the minimum in all but one frame, allowing one hit and no runs, retiring 17 batters in a row until Yanquiel Fernández singled with two outs in the seventh. With the tying run at the plate, Lara struck out Oswaldo Cabrera to finish the frame clean.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tied the game in the eighth against Rochester reliever Paxton Schultz. After Seth Brown walked to lead off the frame, Ernesto Martínez Jr. launched his fifth homer of the year, a two-run blast to right field, evening the game at two.

The Red Wings broke the tie in the tenth when Morales roped an RBI double, scoring Dylan Crews from second for a 3-2 edge. Andres Chapparo singled to put runners on the corners, but RailRiders reliever Harrison Cohen struck out the final two batters to stay within one score.

In the home half of the tenth, Duke Ellis led off with a sacrifice bunt, moving Cabrera to third. A wild pitch pushed Cabrera across to tie the game for a second time. Martinez Jr. came up big again by knocking home Ellis to walk off the Red Wings, winning the game 4-3.

Kloffenstein tossed 4.2 innings, allowing one run on five hits, and striking out three. Lara pitched 7.0 scoreless frames, allowing two hits and no walks, striking out nine. Harrison Cohen (W, 1-1) was credited with the win and Jackson Rutledge (L, 1-1) with the loss.

The RailRiders continue their series with the Red Wings Saturday afternoon at PNC Field. RailRiders right-hander Dom Hamel (0-3) is scheduled to throw the first pitch at 3:05 PM. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 13-11







International League Stories from April 24, 2026

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