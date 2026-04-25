Saints Continue to Showcase Power, But Fall 4-3 to Indianapolis

Published on April 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The 32 home runs hit by the St. Paul Saints this season was good for sixth most in the International League. All six of their runs in the series against the Indianapolis Indians had come by way of the long ball. They crushed two more homers on Friday night, but it wasn't enough in a 4-3 loss at Victory Field.

For the seventh consecutive game the Saints gave up the first run of the game. Mitch Jebb led off with a single to right-center, stole second, and scored on a one out single from Esmerlyn Valdez giving the Indians a 1-0 lead.

Alex Jackson tied it for the Saints with a leadoff solo homer to right in the fifth, his third of the season.

Gabby Gonzalez took the first pitch of the sixth inning and deposited over the left field wall, his sixth of the season, giving the Saints their first lead in the series at 2-1. Gonzalez went 2-4 with a home run, RBI, and a run scored. They added on to the lead when Emmanuel Rodriguez followed with a walk, Ryan Kreidler reached on a throwing error by shortstop Alika Williams, and Kyler Fedko lined an RBI single into left-center increasing the lead to 3-1. It ended a string of eight consecutive runs scored by way of the long ball, their first run via something other than a homer since Sunday.

Ricky Castro, who came into the game in the third inning after the opener John Brebbia, pitched well in the first 3.0 innings. His lone blip came in his fourth inning of work in the bottom of the sixth.

The Saints lead didn't last long as just two batters into the bottom of the inning the Indians tied it up. Mitch Jebb led off with a walk and Tyler Callihan drilled a two-run homer to right, his second of the season, tying the game at three. Castro went 3.1 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking two and striking out three.

Matt Bowman, who took over for Castro, retired the final two hitters in the sixth to run his scoreless streak to 10.2 innings. That streak came to an end in the seventh when Davis Wendzel gave the Indians the lead with a leadoff solo homer to center, his third of the season, making it 4-3.

The Saints offense didn't make much noise at the end with the final 10 hitters being retired by Indians pitchers.

Luis García made his Saints debut pitching a perfect eighth inning needing just seven pitches to retire the side.

The same two teams meet in game five of a six-game series on Saturday evening at 3:05 p.m. (CT) at Victory Field. The Saints send RHP Mike Paredes (0-1, 16.20) to the mound against Indians RHP Noah Davis (1-2, 2.74). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from April 24, 2026

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