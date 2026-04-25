Buffalo Bisons Fall in Slugfest to Clippers

Published on April 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







On the Bisons first fireworks night of the season, there was plenty of action on the basepaths for both the Herd and its opponent. Unfortunately for the Bisons, the Clippers had just too much firepower on this night.

In a game that featured 24 hits, half of which went for extra bases, it was Columbus that came away with a 12-6 victory over the Bisons, Friday night at Sahlen Field.

For their part, the Bisons had a season-high eight extra-base hits, including seven doubles. However, all but one of them came after Columbus had built an early 8-0 lead.

The Herd did close the gap to four with three runs in the fourth inning and three more in the sixth to get to within 10-6. Charles McAdoo led off fourth with his team-best fourth home run of the season, crushing the second pitch of the inning 104.3 mph off the bat and out to left field.

Also in the fourth, Josh Rivera hit his first of two doubles on the night, roping a line drive into left field to plate a run. Thursday night's walkoff hero, William Simoneit, then drove in Rafael Lantigua to close the Herd to within 8-3.

Then with the score 10-6, the Herd went back to work in the sixth. The team clubbed four doubles in a five-batter stretch, starting with Rivera's fourth two-bagger of the year. Then, Simoneit's 105.8 mph double to left bounced just in front of the wall for his second RBI of the game.

Then after a Carlos Mendoza strikeout, Josh Kasevich replaced Simoneit at second base with his team-best eighth double of the year. Yohendrick Pinango then picked up his 13th RBI of the year when he followed with yet another double.

But the Clippers lead was too much to recover from, thanks in large part to Guardians' top prospect, Travis Bazzana. The second baseman reached base five times on the night, with two-run doubles in both the second and fourth inning. His first hit capped a five-run second inning for Columbus.

Buffalo used six pitchers in defeat. Chad Dallas started for the Herd and suffered his first defeat of the season, allowing six runs in three innings of work. Pat Gallagher, Chase Lee and Michael Plassmeyer all threw scoreless relief for Buffalo.

The Bisons host the Clippers again on Saturday afternoon with a 1:05 p.m. first pitch from Sahlen Field.







International League Stories from April 24, 2026

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