Combined Two-Hitter Ignites Syracuse's First Shutout Win of Season against Worcester

Published on April 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets pitcher Daniel Duarte

(Syracuse Mets) Syracuse Mets pitcher Daniel Duarte(Syracuse Mets)

Worcester, MA - Syracuse's pitching staff brought a no-hitter into the eighth inning and shut out the Worcester Red Sox in a 3-0 win on Friday night at Polar Park.

Syracuse (13-11) scored all three of its runs in the top of the third inning. Yonny Hernández was hit by a pitch, Nick Morabito doubled to put runners at second and third, and then Jihwan Bae lined an RBI single to make it 1-0 Mets. Later in the frame, Ryan Clifford lifted a sacrifice fly and Christian Arroyo added an RBI single, giving the Mets a 3-0 lead.

Worcester (13-11) was held in check throughout the night. Daniel Duarte made his seventh appearance and second start of the season. The righty worked 2.1 IP, allowed one walk and struck out three. Austin Warren made his first appearance with the Mets since throwing for New York on April 21. Warren tossed 0.2 IP and got a line out and groundout to end the fourth.

Still without a hit allowed heading to the fifth, Mets reliever A.J. Minter made his second appearance in major league rehab. Minter pitched one inning, allowed no hits, and got two fly outs and a line out. Dakota Hawkins entered in the fifth inning for his first outing with Syracuse this season. Hawkins allowed one baserunner on a walk, but kept the no-hitter going with four strikeouts in two innings pitched.

Dan Hammer took the ball in the eighth and gave up Worcester's first hit of the game to 3B Anthony Seigler. After recording the first two outs, Anderson Severino came in to shut the door. The lefty faced the minimum four batters, allowed one hit, forced C Mickey Gasper to roll into a double play, and retired CF Kristian Campbell to lock up Syracuse's first shutout win of the year.

Syracuse continues its series with Worcester on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

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International League Stories from April 24, 2026

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