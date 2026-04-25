Big Innings Sink 'Pigs as Winning Streak Snapped by Bulls

Published on April 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - Despite homers from Caleb Ricketts and Robert Moore, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (14-11) could not overcome multiple big innings from the Durham Bulls (9-16) in a 12-5 loss on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Things got off on the right foot for the 'Pigs as they plated three in the first inning for the second straight day. Otto Kemp doubled home a run before Caleb Ricketts swatted his fourth homer of the season, a two-run shot, to make it 3-0.

Durham capitalized on five walks in the third, scoring seven times. Two bases loaded and an RBI single from Raynel Delgado tied the game before Justyn-Henry Malloy drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly. Logan Davidson capped the rally with a three-run homer, making it 7-3.

The 'Pigs loaded the bases with no one out in the fifth, but scratched out just one run on a Bryan De La Cruz RBI fielder's choice.

Durham plated four unearned insurance runs in the eighth, taking advantage of a two out error that loaded the bases as Carson Williams followed with a two-run double and a Delgado two-run single.

The team's exchanged runs in the ninth as Gavin Lux drove in a run with a double for Durham while Robert Moore belted a solo homer, his fourth of the year, to bring the final line to 12-5.

Andrew Wantz (1-0) got the win for Durham in relief, allowing a run in 1.1 innings while Ryan Cusick (0-2) took the loss for the 'Pigs conceding six runs in 2.2 frames in his start.

The 'Pigs and Bulls tango again on Saturday, April 25th with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. The 'Pigs go with Tucker Davidson on the hill while Durham sends out Logan Workman.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs. The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from April 24, 2026

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