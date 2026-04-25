Hens Take the Win After 5 Rain-Filled Innings

Published on April 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







On April 24, 2026, a cloudy day at 5/3 Field, the Toledo Mud Hens took on the Omaha Storm Chasers in a game that was cut short after just 5 innings. Due to a considerable amount of rain the field had to be tarped and the game delayed, eventually leading to a called game. The score was in the Hens favor, at 4-3, resulting in a win for them.

Before the rain hit the runs were able to fall in. In the top of the third Omaha struck first. Kameron Misner drew a walk and then stole second. Then, Abraham Toro reached on a fielding error by shortstop Gage Workman. This had the ball rolling into left field and allowed the Storm Chasers to score their first of the day with Kameron Misner crossing home plate. After three innings the score sat at 1-0 (Storm Chasers).

Omaha followed this up in the top of the 4th, where they scored in back to back innings. Gavin Cross started things off when he was hit by a pitch. He doesn't slow down there, Cross then steals second and third base. Up next, Tyler Tolbert singled to left field on a grounder and Cross scored (2-0). There continued to be movement on the base path when Elih Marrero doubled to left field-Tolbert advanced to third. Then, Kevin Newman walked, loading the bases. The third run of the ball game was scored off a walk drawn by Omaha player, Drew Waters. This puts the score at 3-0, with the Storm Chasers leading, after 3.5 innings.

Toledo responded to the runs in the 4th right away. Jace Jung is awarded a walk after a hard fought at bat. Then Eduardo Valencia homered on a pulled ball to left field. This brought the Hens within 1 with 4 innings complete (3-2, Storm Chasers).

The bottom of the 5th rolls around, and this is where the last run of the ball game was scored. Ben Malgeri lead-off the inning with a single on a ball hit to shortstop. Gage Workman came out of the on deck circle and then earned a single of his own. He hit a ground ball to right field and Malgeri advanced to third. What happened next is where the real storm began. Workman stole second base and the catcher overthrew second trying to get him out. With this Malgeri scored from third, but that didn't stop Workman's advancements. With the overthrown ball he started off toward third, where the center fielder tried to throw him out and overthrew as well. Workman was able to score from first base on this and put the Hens up. After 5 innings Toledo is able to secure the lead with a 1 run advantage at 4-3.

With that being said, the rain started to fall harder and the field began to form puddles. The game was originally put into a delay and later called. The game is marked complete after 5 innings and the Mud Hens finish the night off with a win. Both the Storm Chasers and Hens will be back tomorrow evening with a 5:05 P.M start time.

Notables:

Valencia

1-2 (HR, 2 RBI, R)

Workman

2-3 (R, 2 SB)







International League Stories from April 24, 2026

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