Two Runs Are All the Hens Need to Earn the Win

Published on April 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







On April 25 2026, the Toledo Mud Hens and Omaha Storm Chasers faced off once again, where Toledo won, 2-0. The game had a bit of an earlier start with first pitch being thrown at 5:05 P.M. Sawyer Gipson-Long started on the mound for the Hens and Mitch Spence took the ball for the Chasers.

Only one inning featured scoring, and it all came from one team. Both of these runs are credited to the Mud Hens. It began with Luke Ritter leading off the inning with a double to the right field corner. Then Ben Malgeri joined him on the base path when he earned himself a walk after working a full count. Following that, Gage Workman doubled on a ball off the right center field wall. With this, Ritter and Malgeri scored, putting Toledo up 2-0 after 3.

After this things go quiet for the following 6 innings. The Hens had bases loaded in the bottom of the 4th, but unfortunately were not able to turn any into runs. The Storm Chasers also had some traffic on the bases, when they loaded them in the 8th. However, the Hens' pitching staff kept the scoreboard clean.

Toledo used a total of 4 pitchers today. Gipson-Long started off, giving Toledo 5 innings, where he allowed 0 runs and had 3 strike outs. Enmanuel De Jesus came in next as a reliever, giving the Hens two innings of scoreless baseball. In the 8th, Grant Holman gave his team one inning, where he pitched in his first appearance for Toledo. To close the game, Ricky Vanasco came in and only needed to face 4 batters to finalize things.

The Hens take their fourth straight win and are ready to continue that streak tomorrow. They will be back at home, playing the Storm Chasers, for a mid-day game. This Sunday game's first pitch is set for 2:05 P.M.

Notables:

Hitting-

Gage Workman

2 - 3 (2B, BB, 2 RBI)

Pitching-

Sawyer Gipson-Long

W, 5.0 IP (2 H, O ER, 3 SO)







International League Stories from April 25, 2026

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