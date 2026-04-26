Indians Shut out by Saints to Snap Winning Streak

Published on April 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Noah Davis hit a career milestone and Mitch Jebb and Ronny Simon put up multi-hit performances, but the Indianapolis Indians fell, 4-0, to the St. Paul Saints on Saturday afternoon at Victory Field.

Making his sixth start of the season, Davis (L, 1-3) quicky collected four strikeouts across 1 2/3 innings. For the last out of the second inning, Davis struck out Tanner Schobel swinging - his 500th strikeout in his seventh year of professional baseball. He left the game with a total of seven strikeouts after 5.0 innings of work for Indianapolis (10-16).

After two scoreless innings from both teams, the Saints (10-15) made noise in the third. St. Paul tallied three runs on four hits.

Travis Adams (W, 1-0) came into the ball game in the fourth inning and gave up a leadoff single to Ronny Simon, who finished the day 2-for-4 - marking his 18th one-plus hit game out of his 20 starts this season.

The score remained 3-0 until the top of the sixth inning, when Tanner Schobel tacked on another run for the Saints off an RBI single.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Aaron Rozek entered the game for the Saints and got himself into a bases-loaded situation. Ronny Simon singled, Rafael Flores Jr. drew a walk and Endy Rodríguez singled to put men on all the bases, but with two outs in the frame, Rozek induced a groundout and Indianapolis came up empty handed.

The Indians will finish the homestand series against the Saints on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 PM. RHP José Urquidy (0-0, 2.45) will make his second start for Indianapolis, facing St. Paul's RHP Zebby Matthews (0-2, 7.71).







International League Stories from April 25, 2026

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