Storm Chasers Lose 4th Straight against Mud Hens
Published on April 25, 2026 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
TOLEDO, OHIO - The Toledo Mud Hens (13-13) beat the Omaha Storm Chasers (12-13) Saturday evening 2-0 as the Mud Hens won their 4th straight game to secure a series win over Omaha. Mitch Spence (1-1) went 5.0 innings for the Storm Chasers and allowed 2 runs while the bullpen threw 3.0 scoreless innings, but the offense couldn't support them in the loss.
Spence allowed just one hit in a scoreless 1st inning, then pitched a perfect 2nd inning to keep it 0-0, but allowed a 2-run double in the bottom of the 3rd inning to give the Mud Hens a 2-0 lead.
From there, Spence threw another perfect frame in the bottom of the 4th inning and worked out of a bases-loaded jam for a scoreless 5th inning.
The Mud Hens turned to their bullpen in the top of the 6th inning after starter Sawyer Gipson-Long (1-2) went 5.0 innings, allowing just 2 Storm Chasers baserunners on 49 pitches.
Omaha also turned to the bullpen in the 6th inning, letting Bailey Falter take over in the bottom of the frame and finishing Spence's night with 5 strikeouts through his 5.0 innings, allowing just 3 hits.
Falter faced the minimum through the 6th and 7th innings, and Steven Cruz pitched a scoreless 8th inning, but the offense never managed to score against the Toledo pitching staff, finishing the game 2-0.
The Storm Chasers return to Fifth Third Field for the series finale against the Mud Hens on Sunday. First pitched is scheduled for 1:05 P.M. CT and Omaha is set to start Luinder Avila.
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