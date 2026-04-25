IronPigs and Bulls Postponed on Saturday, April 25th

Published on April 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Saturday, April 25th game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and the Durham Bulls at Coca-Cola Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, April 26th, with first pitch slated for 1:15 p.m. Both games will be seven-inning contests. Gates will open at 12:00 p.m. and the Bluey appearance on Sunday will run as originally planned (12-4pm). Caturday (scheduled for April 25th) will be rescheduled to a later date to be determined.

If fans with tickets to Saturday's game would like to attend Sunday, April 26th's doubleheader, Saturday's ticket must be exchanged at the Provident Bank Ticket Office for a ticket for Sunday, April 26th's originally scheduled game. Fans with tickets for Sunday, April 26th's originally scheduled game will also be able to attend both games.

All tickets from tonight's game date may be exchanged for any home game during the remainder of the 2026 season, subject to availability. Tickets can be exchanged over the phone (610-841-7447) or in person at the Provident Bank Ticket Office. Bacon USA members can call their account manager directly to process the exchange.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from April 25, 2026

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